Results for the open class fine arts show in the 2020 Custer County Fair are:
Cheryl Benner, Painted Feather, B, Best of Show
Bev Crawford, Oil Painting, R
Linda Gentry, Abstract, W
Linda Gentry, Glitter Glue abstract, R
Ilene Harrington, Cactus watercolor, B
Diane Hatmaker, Horse, B
Makelle Holt, Multi color tree, B
Makelle Holt, sunset and night sky, B
Nelda McClellan, 3 color books, B
Pam Rogers, sunflowers on glass, B
Emmet Stavast, Painted rock, R
Thea Stavast, Landscape, B
Peyton Teichert, Colored pencil Batman, B
Grace Teichert, Watercolor butterfly, B
Dax Teichert, Colored pencil card,B
Barbara Winters, Watercolor landscape, R
Barbara Winters, Cabin acrylic, R
Mati Winters, potted cactus, R
Sadie Wanstrom, watercolor sunset, B
Sadie Wanstrom, pencil drawing dolphin, R
Sadie Wanstrom, watercolor, B
Merek Wanstrom, Pencil drawing, R
Merek Wanstrom, Marker Art, B
Merek Wanstrom, Minia and Samuri, B
Merek Wanstrom, Pencil marker, B
Merek Wanstrom, Pastels night bird, B
Emmaree Skarr, Watercolor, B
Taylee Skarr, Watercolor, B
Everett VanLeuven, Children's finger painting, B
Everett VanLeuven, Mega Man, B
Everett VanLeuven, Mermaid, B
Everett VanLeuven, Curious George, R
Everett VanLeuven, Mega man and blasters, B