Results for the open class fine arts show in the 2020 Custer County Fair are:

Cheryl Benner, Painted Feather, B, Best of Show

Bev Crawford, Oil Painting, R

Linda Gentry, Abstract, W

Linda Gentry, Glitter Glue abstract, R

Ilene Harrington, Cactus watercolor, B

Diane Hatmaker, Horse, B

Makelle Holt, Multi color tree, B

Makelle Holt, sunset and night sky, B

Nelda McClellan, 3 color books, B

Pam Rogers, sunflowers on glass, B

Emmet Stavast, Painted rock, R

Thea Stavast, Landscape, B

Peyton Teichert, Colored pencil Batman, B

Grace Teichert, Watercolor butterfly, B

Dax Teichert, Colored pencil card,B

Barbara Winters, Watercolor landscape, R

Barbara Winters, Cabin acrylic, R

Mati Winters, potted cactus, R

Sadie Wanstrom, watercolor sunset, B

Sadie Wanstrom, pencil drawing dolphin, R

Sadie Wanstrom, watercolor, B

Merek Wanstrom, Pencil drawing, R

Merek Wanstrom, Marker Art, B

Merek Wanstrom, Minia and Samuri, B

Merek Wanstrom, Pencil marker, B

Merek Wanstrom, Pastels night bird, B

Emmaree Skarr, Watercolor, B

Taylee Skarr, Watercolor, B

Everett VanLeuven, Children's finger painting, B

Everett VanLeuven, Mega Man, B

Everett VanLeuven, Mermaid, B

Everett VanLeuven, Curious George, R

Everett VanLeuven, Mega man and blasters, B