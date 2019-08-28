4-H Demonstration Contest

Senior – 1st, Riley Savage (How to Wash a Pig)

Intermediate – 1st, Lacey Dougherty (Making a Rope Halter); 2nd, Kassidy Johnson (Parts of a Pig); 3rd, Kade Beason (How to Fit a Swine for Show)

Junior – 1st, Sabina Bennetts (10 Questions a Swine Judge May Ask You); 2nd, Cooper Roche (Cuts of Beef); 3rd, Kinley Johnson (How to Bottle Feed a Bum Calf); 4th, Cheyenne Beason (Different Cuts of Meat)

Novice – 1st, Peyton Teichert (How to Give Shots); 2nd, Trinity Beason (Pig Byproducts)

The Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council sponsors cash awards to the winners in each age division: 1st, $50; 2nd, $25; 3rd, $15.

---

4-H Horse Show

Showmanship

Senior – Trophy, purple rosette, blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen

Intermediate – Trophy, purple rosette, blue ribbon, Tia Hansen

Bareback equitation

Senior – Red ribbon, Wyley Hansen

Intermediate – Red ribbon, Tia Hansen

Western equitation

Senior – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen

Intermediate – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Tia Hansen

Western reining - Red ribbon, Wyley Hansen; white ribbon, Tia Hansen

Western horsemanship – Trophy, purple rosette, blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen; Red ribbon, Tia Hansen

Trail

Senior – Blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen

Intermediate – Red ribbon, Tia Hansen

---

4-H interview contest

Senior – 1st, Caleb Hampton; 2nd, Charles Bullock; 3rd, Kaytlyn Winters; 4th, Riley Savage; blue ribbons: Clay Bullock, Wyley Hansen

Intermediate – 1st, Kassidy Johnson; 2nd, Callyn Zollinger; 3rd, Lacey Dougherty; 4th, Tia Hansen; blue ribbon, Kade Beason; red ribbon, Drake Beason

Junior – 1st, Cooper Roche; 2nd, Kinley Johnson; 3rd, Jaida Rodriquez; 4th, Cheyenne Beason; blue ribbon, Alizae Zartuche

Novice – 1st, Sabina Benetts; 2nd, Trinity Beason; 3rd, Cyzer Zollinger

The Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council sponsors cash awards to the top three in each age division: 1st, $50; 2nd, $25; 3rd, $15.

---

FFA breeding beef show

Fitting and showing

Senior – Grand champion, Kelsey Johnson; reserve champion, Aspyn Wasylow

Quality

Yearling heifer – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Kelsey Johnson

Cow-calf pair – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Aspyn Wasylow

• Overall breeding project – Grand champion, Kelsey Johnson (yearling heifer); reserve champion, Aspyn Wasylow (cow-calf pair)

---

4-H and FFA market beef show

Fitting and Showing

Novice – Grand champion, Peyton Teichert

Junior – Grand champion, Garett Waymire; reserve champion, Kinley Johnson; blue ribbons: Cooper Roche, Alyssa Pehrson, Hazen Bruno

Intermediate – Grand champion, Dillon Waymire; reserve champion, Jacen Farr; blue ribbons: Angel Mercado, Makayla Bruno

Senior – Grand champion, Jacey Bruno; reserve champion, Abigayl Powers; blue ribbons: Cayden Zollinger, Jessi Farr, Kelsey Johnson, Hoak Corgatelli, Rowdy Piva

Quality

Feeder class – Blue ribbon, Abigayl Powers

Market class 1 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Jacey Bruno; red rosette, blue ribbon, Jacen Farr; red ribbons: Dillon Waymire, Makayla Bruno, Hazen Bruno

Market class 2 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Peyton Teichert; red rosette, blue ribbon, Garrett Waymire; blue ribbons: Cayden Zollinger, Kelsey Johnson, Kinley Johnson; red ribbon, Rowdy Piva

Market class 3 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Hoak Corgatelli; red rosette, blue ribbon, Cooper Roche; blue ribbons: Alyssa Pehrson, Jessi Farr; red ribbon: Angel Mercado

• Overall – Overall grand champion market steer, Hoak Corgatelli; overall reserve champion market steer, Cooper Roche

---

4-H and FFA market hog show

Fitting and showing

Novice – Grand champion, Josie Bennetts; reserve champion, Cyzer Zollinger; blue ribbons: Dax Teichert, Alizae Zartuche

Junior – Grand champion, Sabina Bennetts; reserve champion, Paisley Jensen; blue ribbons: Cheyenne Beason, Trinity Beason, Teage Erickson, Cooper Holt, Karson Krosch, Jaida Rodriquez

Intermediate – Grand champion, Kade Beason; reserve champion, Rigin Dixon; blue ribbons: Kassidy Johnson, Rylee Teichert, Josie Jensen, Callyn Zollinger, Drake Beason, Tia Hansen, Halle Holt, Laken Zartuche, Keaira Donahue, McKelle Holt, Koden Krosch, Austyn Wasylow

Senior – Grand champion, Aspyn Wasylow; reserve champion, Alex Mora; blue ribbons: Charles Bullock, Austyn Erickson, Brenna McAffee, Jazmine Rivera, Kylie Donahue, Chase Green, Kooper Hainline, Taylor Jensen, Riley Savage, Clay Bullock, McKenzie Donahue, Dallin Green, Wyley Hansen, Bronc Jensen, Daryn Provence, Kase Hainline, Kolton Holt

Quality

Feeder class – Blue ribbon, Dallin Green

Class 1 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Josie Jensen; red rosette, blue ribbon, Chase Green; blue ribbons: Alex Mora, Halle Holt, McKenzie Donahue; red ribbons: Keaira Donahue, Alizae Zartuche

Class 2 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Kassidy Johnson; red rosette, blue ribbon, Kylie Donahue; blue ribbons: MaKelle Holt, Austyn Wasylow, Riley Savage, Drake Beason, Karson Krosch, Jazmine Rivera

Class 3 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Kade Beason; red rosette, blue ribbon, Rigin Dixon; blue ribbons: Callyn Zollinger, Brenna McAffee, Laken Zartuche, Cooper Holt, Koden Krosch; red ribbon: Wyley Hansen

Class 4 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Cyzer Zollinger; red rosette, blue ribbon, Taylor Jensen; blue ribbons: Trinity Beason, Sabina Bennetts, Tia Hansen; Red ribbon: Dax Teichert

Class 5 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Cheyenne Beason; red rosette, blue ribbon, Jaida Rodriquez; blue ribbons: Aspyn Wasylow, Josie Bennetts, Kolton Holt, Teage Erickson, Clay Bullock

Class 6 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Austyn Erickson; red rosette, blue ribbon, Kase Hainline; blue ribbons: Kooper Hainline, Charles Bullock, Daryn Provence; red ribbons: Rylee Teichert, Paisley Jensen, Bronc Jensen

Overall – Overall grand champion market hog, Cheyenne Beason; overall reserve champion market hog, Kade Beason

---

FFA breeding sheep show

Fitting and showing

Senior – Grand champion, Sydney Hammack; reserve champion, Caleb Hampton

Quality

Spring ewe lamb – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Sydney Hammack; red rosette, blue ribbon, Caleb Hampton

Overall breeding project – Grand champion, Sydney Hammack (spring ewe lamb); reserve champion, Caleb Hampton (spring ewe lamb)

---

4-H and FFA market sheep show

Fitting and showing

Novice – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Cabrean Gentry

Junior – Grand champion, Bailey Johnson

Intermediate – Grand champion, Lacey Dougherty; reserve champion, Drayke Barnhard; blue ribbon, Micah Winters

Senior – Grand champion, Caleb Hampton; reserve champion, Kaytlyn Winters; blue ribbons: Sydney Hammack, Nick Barnhard, David Lynch, Devean Lynch, Danny Robertson, Wes Winters

Quality

Market class 1 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Micah Winters; red rosette, blue ribbon, Kaytlyn Winters; blue ribbons: Danny Robertson, Cabrean Gentry; red ribbons: Bailey Johnson, Devean Lynch, Nick Barnhard

Market class 2 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Sydney Hammack; red rosette, blue ribbon, Caleb Hampton; blue ribbons: Wes Winters, Lacey Dougherty; red ribbons: Drayke Barnhard, David Lynch

Overall – Overall grand champion market lamb, Sydney Hammack; overall reserve champion market lamb, Micah Winters

---

4-H corn shucking contest

• Winning team – Kassidy Johnson, Hoak Corgatelli, Aiden Baker and Marty Mitchell

---

4-H and FFA round robin

Senior – Qualifiers: Jacey Bruno (market beef), Kelsey Johnson (breeding beef), Aspyn Wasylow (market hog), Wyley Hansen (horse), Caleb Hampton (market lamb), Sydney Hammack (breeding sheep); Sandy Westergard Memorial trophy sponsored by Rocky and Yvonne Westergard and belt buckle sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council won by Aspyn Wasylow

Intermediate – Qualifiers: Tia Hansen (horse), Dillon Waymire (market beef), Kade Beason (market hog), Lacey Dougherty (market lamb); Matt Fisher/Jason Stark Memorial trophy sponsored by Salmon River Livestock 4-H Club and belt buckle sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council won by Dillon Waymire

Junior – Qualifiers: Bailey Johnson (market lamb), Garrett Waymire (market beef), and Sabina Bennetts (market hog); Vern Warner-Arnold Munson Memorial trophy sponsored by Arnold Munson’s daughters, Susan, Julie and Carrie, and belt buckle sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council won by Sabina Bennetts

---

Average daily gain awards

The friends and family of Terri Warner of Mackay sponsored a memorial in memory of Terri’s mother, Margaret Warner, who died in 2018. Margaret was a longtime 4-H and Custer County Fair supporter. They purchased plaques to recognize the top average daily gain award winners at this year's fair.

Beef – Cooper Roche, 4.78 pounds per day

Hog – (Tie) Bronc Jensen and Sabina Bennetts, 2.13 pounds per day

Sheep – David Lynch, 1.04 pounds per day

---

Ultrasound carcass contest

Beef – 1st ($50), Kelsey Johnson; 2nd ($25), Dillon Waymire; 3rd ($15), Jacen Farr

Sheep – 1st ($50), Sydney Hammack; 2nd ($25), Micah Winters; 3rd ($15), Wes Winters

Hog – 1st ($50), Taylor Jensen; 2nd ($25), Dax Teichert; 3rd ($15), Aspyn Wasylow

---

4-H consumer decision making contest

Senior – 1st, Hoak Corgatelli; 2nd, Daryn Provence

Intermediate – 1st, Kassidy Johnson; 2nd, Makelle Holt

Junior – 1st, Alyssa Pehrson

Overall champion – Hoak Corgatelli

---

Pie and cheesecake contest

• Pie – 1st, Jennifer Wanstrom (salted caramel); 2nd, Carolyn Smith (banana cream); 3rd, Eva Szabo (apple)

• Cheesecake – 1st, Cara Van Leuven (red, white, blue); 2nd, Jennifer Wanstrom (white chocolate raspberry); 3rd, Alayna Smith (chocolate truffle)

---

Open class

Agriculture and Horticulture – Blue ribbon, purple rosette, best of show, Cara Van Leuven, raspberries; blue ribbon, blue rosette, Thea Stavist, zucchini; blue ribbon, Emmet Stavist, straight neck squash; blue ribbon, Thea Stavist, crookneck squash; blue ribbon, Cara Van Leuven, lemon thyme; red ribbon, Lupe Cecil, herbs; red ribbon, Emmet Stavist, rhubarb; red ribbon, Thea Stavist, snow peas;red ribbon, Cara Van Leuven, mint; white ribbon, Cara Van Leuven, cilantro

---

Ranch rodeo

• 1st (split $2,622) – Tayler Ranch: Ty Schofield, Chris Staley, Britt Newman, Breanna Jenkins, Bruin Bradshaw

• 2nd (split $1,748) – Carter Ranch: Val Carter, Colton Carter, Josey Carter, Trason Jones

---

Chili contest

• Texas division – 1st, Lupe Cecil

• Open division – 1st, Randy Rhoeden

---

Team roping

• Roping 1 (3 head progressive) – 1st, Dani Dowton and Paul Peterson; 2nd, Trish Dowton and Paul Peterson; 3rd, Mark Bruno and Kirk Ruby

• Roping 2 (open draw pot, 3 head progressive) – 1st, Kyle Edwards and Mickey Waymire; 2nd, Jake Zollinger and Kirk Ruby; 3rd, Lacey Reynolds and Jack Whitworth; 4th, Lacey Reynolds and Paul Peterson

• Roping 3 (switch ender) – 1st, Dax Pearson and Will Anderson; 2nd, Eric Matson and Sean Powers; 3rd, Justin Baker and Jessi Farr

--- 

Mackay open horse show

Fillies, 2018 yearlings – 1st, Kaelynn Clark

Fillies, 2016 3-year-olds – 1st, Tylan Clayton

Aged mares – 1st, Rikki Jefferies; 2nd, Cathy Dunning; 3rd, Shannon James; 4th, Susan Hill; 5th, Mikeeli Townsend; 6th, Stacey Kelso

Overall mare – Grand, Rikki Jefferies; reserve, Cathy Dunning

Geldings, 2016 3-year-olds – 1st, DeeDee Tucker; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark

Aged gelding – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Jed Townsend; 3rd, Luke Miller; 4th, Lori Rowberry; 5th, Jack Miller; 6th, Lydia Townsend

Overall gelding – Grand, Stacey Kelso; reserve, Jed Townsend

Stallions, 2017 2-year-olds – 1st, Kirk Robertson

Overall stallions – Grand, Kirk Robertson

Showmanship, adult – 1st, Brandi Townsend; 2nd, Shannon James; 3rd, Stacey Kelso; 4th, Lin Sharp; 5th, Anna Rowberry; 6th, Kaelynn Clark

Showmanship, 12-17 – 1st, Chloe Bishoff; 2nd, Mikeeli Townsend; 3rd, Abbi Kofford; 4th, Abigail Sopkowigz; 5th, Emma Griffin

Showmanship, 8-11 – 1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Lydia Townsend; 3rd, Lori Rowberry; 4th, Jed Townsend; 5th, Jack Miller

Bareback equitation, adult – 1st, Stacey Kelso

Bareback equitation, 12-17 – 1st, Maren Miller; 2nd, Naomi Witte; 3rd, Abbi Kofford

Bareback equitation, 8-11 – 1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Lydia Townsend; 3rd, Jack Miller

Lead line – 1st, Emmeray Skaar

English pleasure, 18 and older – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark

English equitation, 5-17 –1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Maranda Robertson; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Chloe Bishoff; 5th, Naomi Witte

Trail, up to 7 – 1st, Reagon Clayton; 2nd, Luke Miller; 3rd, Taylee Skaar

Trail, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Robertson; 2nd, Addisynn Bailey; 3rd, Lori Rowberry; 4th, Lydia Townsend; 5th, Emersynn Crapo; 6th, Jed Townsend

Trail, 12-17 – 1st, Maren Miller; 2nd, Naomi Witte; 3rd, Aralynn Crapo; 4th, Naomi Witte; 5th, Mikeeli Townsend; 6th, Abbi Kofford

Trail, adult – 1st, Shannon James; 2nd, Sharon Bradley; 3rd, Becky Crapo; 4th, Stacey Kelso; 5th, Phyllis Miller; 6th, Sarah Miller

Trail, in-hand junior horse – 1st, Anna Rowberry; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark; 3rd, Kaelynn Clark; 4th, DeeDee Tucker; 5th, Tylan Clayton; 6th, Lori Rowberry

Trail, in-hand senior horse – 1st, Anna Rowberry; 2nd, Lin Sharp; 3rd, Lori Rowberry

Junior western pleasure, 2-3 year old horse – 1st, Kassidy Robertson

Junior western pleasure, 4-5 year old horse – 1st, Shannon James; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark; 3rd, Lynda Burrup

Western pleasure, adult – 1st, Lin Sharp; 2nd, Brandi Townsend; 3rd, Stacey Kelso; 4th, Shannon James; 5th, Kleal Hill; 6th, Bert Jefferies

Western pleasure, 12-17 – 1st, Kassidy Robertson; 2nd, Mikeeli Townsend; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Abbi Kofford; 5th, Aralynn Crapo; 6th, Emma Griffin

Western pleasure, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Robertson; 2nd, Emersynn Crapo; 3rd, Jed Townsend; 4th,Lydia Townsend; 5th, Jack Miller; 6th, Addisynn Bailey

Western pleasure, walk/trot, up to 7 – 1st, Luke Miller; 2nd, Raegan Clayton; 3rd, Taylee Skaar

Western pleasure, walk/trot – 1st, DeeDee Tucker; 2nd, Lori Rowberry

Western pleasure, senior horse – 1st, Lin Sharp; 2nd, Maranda Robertson; 3rd, Brandi Townsend; 4th, Stacey Kelso; 5th, Mikeeli Townsend; 6th, Bert Jefferies

Western equitation, adult – 1st, Lin Sharp; 2nd, Stacey Kelso; 3rd, Brandi Townsend; 4th, Becky Crapo; 5th, Kleal Hill; 6th, Bert Jefferies

Western equitation, 12-17 – 1st, Kassidy Robertson; 2nd, Abbi Kofford; 3rd, Mikeeli Townsend; 4th, Chloe Bishoff; 5th, Aralynn Crapo; 6th, Maren Miller

Western equitation, 8-11 – 1st, Lydia Townsend; 2nd, Emersynn Crapo; 3rd, Maranda Robertson; 4th, Jed Townsend; 5th, Jack Miller; 6th, Addee Tucker

Western equitation, up to 7 – 1st, Luke Miller; 2nd, Raegan Clayton; 3rd, Taylee Skaar

Ranch riding, adult – 1st, Kleal Hill; 2nd, Bert Jefferies; 3rd, Shannon James; 4th, Sharon Bradley; 5th, Stacey Kelso; 6th, Becky Crapo

Ranch riding, 12-17 – 1st, Mikeeli Townsend; 2nd, Maren Miller; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th Aralynn Crapo; 5th, Naomi Witte

Ranch Riding, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Roberts; 2nd, Lydia Townsend; 3rd, Jed Townsend; 4th, Emersynn Crapo

Western reining, adult – 1st, Brandi Townsend; 2nd, Kleal Hill; 3rd, Stacey Kelso; 4th, Kaelynn Clark; 5th, Shannon James; 6th, Sharon Bradley

Western reining, 12-17 – 1st, Mikeeli Townsend; 2nd, Kassidy Robertson; 3rd, Naomi Witte; 4th, Maren Miller 5th, Maren Miller

Western reining, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Robertson

Pole bending, adult – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Sharon Bradley; 3rd, Sarah Miller; 4th, Anna Rowberry; 5th, Kaelynn Clark; 6th, Sharon Bradley

Pole bending, 12-17 – 1st, Chloe Bishoff; 2nd, Kassidy Robertson; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Emma Griffin; 5th, Naomi Witte; 6th, Aralynn Crapo

Pole bending, 8-11 – 1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Addee Tucker; 3rd, Addisynn Bailey; 4th, Jack Miller

Pole bending, up to 7 – 1st, Raegan Clayton; 2nd, Luke Miller

Barrel racing, adult – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Becky Crapo; 3rd, Sharon Bradley; 4th, Anna Rowberry; 5th, Sharon Bradley; 6th, Sarah Miller

Barrel racing, 12-17 – 1st, Aralynn Crapo; 2nd,Naomi Witte; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Maren Miller; 5th, Emma Griffin; 6th, Chloe Bishoff

Barrel racing, 8-11 – 1st, Jack Miller; 2nd, Addie Tucker; 3rd, Addisynn Bailey; 4th, Maranda Robertson; 5th, Emersynn Crapo; 6th, Lori Rowberry

Barrel racing, up to 7 – 1st, Raegan Clayton; 2nd, Luke Miller

