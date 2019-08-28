4-H Demonstration Contest
• Senior – 1st, Riley Savage (How to Wash a Pig)
• Intermediate – 1st, Lacey Dougherty (Making a Rope Halter); 2nd, Kassidy Johnson (Parts of a Pig); 3rd, Kade Beason (How to Fit a Swine for Show)
• Junior – 1st, Sabina Bennetts (10 Questions a Swine Judge May Ask You); 2nd, Cooper Roche (Cuts of Beef); 3rd, Kinley Johnson (How to Bottle Feed a Bum Calf); 4th, Cheyenne Beason (Different Cuts of Meat)
• Novice – 1st, Peyton Teichert (How to Give Shots); 2nd, Trinity Beason (Pig Byproducts)
The Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council sponsors cash awards to the winners in each age division: 1st, $50; 2nd, $25; 3rd, $15.
---
4-H Horse Show
Showmanship
• Senior – Trophy, purple rosette, blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen
• Intermediate – Trophy, purple rosette, blue ribbon, Tia Hansen
Bareback equitation
• Senior – Red ribbon, Wyley Hansen
• Intermediate – Red ribbon, Tia Hansen
Western equitation
• Senior – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen
• Intermediate – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Tia Hansen
• Western reining - Red ribbon, Wyley Hansen; white ribbon, Tia Hansen
• Western horsemanship – Trophy, purple rosette, blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen; Red ribbon, Tia Hansen
Trail
• Senior – Blue ribbon, Wyley Hansen
• Intermediate – Red ribbon, Tia Hansen
---
4-H interview contest
• Senior – 1st, Caleb Hampton; 2nd, Charles Bullock; 3rd, Kaytlyn Winters; 4th, Riley Savage; blue ribbons: Clay Bullock, Wyley Hansen
• Intermediate – 1st, Kassidy Johnson; 2nd, Callyn Zollinger; 3rd, Lacey Dougherty; 4th, Tia Hansen; blue ribbon, Kade Beason; red ribbon, Drake Beason
• Junior – 1st, Cooper Roche; 2nd, Kinley Johnson; 3rd, Jaida Rodriquez; 4th, Cheyenne Beason; blue ribbon, Alizae Zartuche
• Novice – 1st, Sabina Benetts; 2nd, Trinity Beason; 3rd, Cyzer Zollinger
The Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council sponsors cash awards to the top three in each age division: 1st, $50; 2nd, $25; 3rd, $15.
---
FFA breeding beef show
Fitting and showing
• Senior – Grand champion, Kelsey Johnson; reserve champion, Aspyn Wasylow
Quality
• Yearling heifer – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Kelsey Johnson
• Cow-calf pair – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Aspyn Wasylow
• Overall breeding project – Grand champion, Kelsey Johnson (yearling heifer); reserve champion, Aspyn Wasylow (cow-calf pair)
---
4-H and FFA market beef show
Fitting and Showing
• Novice – Grand champion, Peyton Teichert
• Junior – Grand champion, Garett Waymire; reserve champion, Kinley Johnson; blue ribbons: Cooper Roche, Alyssa Pehrson, Hazen Bruno
• Intermediate – Grand champion, Dillon Waymire; reserve champion, Jacen Farr; blue ribbons: Angel Mercado, Makayla Bruno
• Senior – Grand champion, Jacey Bruno; reserve champion, Abigayl Powers; blue ribbons: Cayden Zollinger, Jessi Farr, Kelsey Johnson, Hoak Corgatelli, Rowdy Piva
Quality
• Feeder class – Blue ribbon, Abigayl Powers
• Market class 1 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Jacey Bruno; red rosette, blue ribbon, Jacen Farr; red ribbons: Dillon Waymire, Makayla Bruno, Hazen Bruno
• Market class 2 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Peyton Teichert; red rosette, blue ribbon, Garrett Waymire; blue ribbons: Cayden Zollinger, Kelsey Johnson, Kinley Johnson; red ribbon, Rowdy Piva
• Market class 3 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Hoak Corgatelli; red rosette, blue ribbon, Cooper Roche; blue ribbons: Alyssa Pehrson, Jessi Farr; red ribbon: Angel Mercado
• Overall – Overall grand champion market steer, Hoak Corgatelli; overall reserve champion market steer, Cooper Roche
---
4-H and FFA market hog show
Fitting and showing
• Novice – Grand champion, Josie Bennetts; reserve champion, Cyzer Zollinger; blue ribbons: Dax Teichert, Alizae Zartuche
• Junior – Grand champion, Sabina Bennetts; reserve champion, Paisley Jensen; blue ribbons: Cheyenne Beason, Trinity Beason, Teage Erickson, Cooper Holt, Karson Krosch, Jaida Rodriquez
• Intermediate – Grand champion, Kade Beason; reserve champion, Rigin Dixon; blue ribbons: Kassidy Johnson, Rylee Teichert, Josie Jensen, Callyn Zollinger, Drake Beason, Tia Hansen, Halle Holt, Laken Zartuche, Keaira Donahue, McKelle Holt, Koden Krosch, Austyn Wasylow
• Senior – Grand champion, Aspyn Wasylow; reserve champion, Alex Mora; blue ribbons: Charles Bullock, Austyn Erickson, Brenna McAffee, Jazmine Rivera, Kylie Donahue, Chase Green, Kooper Hainline, Taylor Jensen, Riley Savage, Clay Bullock, McKenzie Donahue, Dallin Green, Wyley Hansen, Bronc Jensen, Daryn Provence, Kase Hainline, Kolton Holt
Quality
• Feeder class – Blue ribbon, Dallin Green
• Class 1 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Josie Jensen; red rosette, blue ribbon, Chase Green; blue ribbons: Alex Mora, Halle Holt, McKenzie Donahue; red ribbons: Keaira Donahue, Alizae Zartuche
• Class 2 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Kassidy Johnson; red rosette, blue ribbon, Kylie Donahue; blue ribbons: MaKelle Holt, Austyn Wasylow, Riley Savage, Drake Beason, Karson Krosch, Jazmine Rivera
• Class 3 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Kade Beason; red rosette, blue ribbon, Rigin Dixon; blue ribbons: Callyn Zollinger, Brenna McAffee, Laken Zartuche, Cooper Holt, Koden Krosch; red ribbon: Wyley Hansen
• Class 4 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Cyzer Zollinger; red rosette, blue ribbon, Taylor Jensen; blue ribbons: Trinity Beason, Sabina Bennetts, Tia Hansen; Red ribbon: Dax Teichert
• Class 5 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Cheyenne Beason; red rosette, blue ribbon, Jaida Rodriquez; blue ribbons: Aspyn Wasylow, Josie Bennetts, Kolton Holt, Teage Erickson, Clay Bullock
• Class 6 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Austyn Erickson; red rosette, blue ribbon, Kase Hainline; blue ribbons: Kooper Hainline, Charles Bullock, Daryn Provence; red ribbons: Rylee Teichert, Paisley Jensen, Bronc Jensen
• Overall – Overall grand champion market hog, Cheyenne Beason; overall reserve champion market hog, Kade Beason
---
FFA breeding sheep show
Fitting and showing
• Senior – Grand champion, Sydney Hammack; reserve champion, Caleb Hampton
Quality
• Spring ewe lamb – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Sydney Hammack; red rosette, blue ribbon, Caleb Hampton
• Overall breeding project – Grand champion, Sydney Hammack (spring ewe lamb); reserve champion, Caleb Hampton (spring ewe lamb)
---
4-H and FFA market sheep show
Fitting and showing
• Novice – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Cabrean Gentry
• Junior – Grand champion, Bailey Johnson
• Intermediate – Grand champion, Lacey Dougherty; reserve champion, Drayke Barnhard; blue ribbon, Micah Winters
• Senior – Grand champion, Caleb Hampton; reserve champion, Kaytlyn Winters; blue ribbons: Sydney Hammack, Nick Barnhard, David Lynch, Devean Lynch, Danny Robertson, Wes Winters
Quality
• Market class 1 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Micah Winters; red rosette, blue ribbon, Kaytlyn Winters; blue ribbons: Danny Robertson, Cabrean Gentry; red ribbons: Bailey Johnson, Devean Lynch, Nick Barnhard
• Market class 2 – Blue rosette, blue ribbon, Sydney Hammack; red rosette, blue ribbon, Caleb Hampton; blue ribbons: Wes Winters, Lacey Dougherty; red ribbons: Drayke Barnhard, David Lynch
• Overall – Overall grand champion market lamb, Sydney Hammack; overall reserve champion market lamb, Micah Winters
---
4-H corn shucking contest
• Winning team – Kassidy Johnson, Hoak Corgatelli, Aiden Baker and Marty Mitchell
---
4-H and FFA round robin
• Senior – Qualifiers: Jacey Bruno (market beef), Kelsey Johnson (breeding beef), Aspyn Wasylow (market hog), Wyley Hansen (horse), Caleb Hampton (market lamb), Sydney Hammack (breeding sheep); Sandy Westergard Memorial trophy sponsored by Rocky and Yvonne Westergard and belt buckle sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council won by Aspyn Wasylow
• Intermediate – Qualifiers: Tia Hansen (horse), Dillon Waymire (market beef), Kade Beason (market hog), Lacey Dougherty (market lamb); Matt Fisher/Jason Stark Memorial trophy sponsored by Salmon River Livestock 4-H Club and belt buckle sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council won by Dillon Waymire
• Junior – Qualifiers: Bailey Johnson (market lamb), Garrett Waymire (market beef), and Sabina Bennetts (market hog); Vern Warner-Arnold Munson Memorial trophy sponsored by Arnold Munson’s daughters, Susan, Julie and Carrie, and belt buckle sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Leader’s Council won by Sabina Bennetts
---
Average daily gain awards
The friends and family of Terri Warner of Mackay sponsored a memorial in memory of Terri’s mother, Margaret Warner, who died in 2018. Margaret was a longtime 4-H and Custer County Fair supporter. They purchased plaques to recognize the top average daily gain award winners at this year's fair.
• Beef – Cooper Roche, 4.78 pounds per day
• Hog – (Tie) Bronc Jensen and Sabina Bennetts, 2.13 pounds per day
• Sheep – David Lynch, 1.04 pounds per day
---
Ultrasound carcass contest
• Beef – 1st ($50), Kelsey Johnson; 2nd ($25), Dillon Waymire; 3rd ($15), Jacen Farr
• Sheep – 1st ($50), Sydney Hammack; 2nd ($25), Micah Winters; 3rd ($15), Wes Winters
• Hog – 1st ($50), Taylor Jensen; 2nd ($25), Dax Teichert; 3rd ($15), Aspyn Wasylow
---
4-H consumer decision making contest
• Senior – 1st, Hoak Corgatelli; 2nd, Daryn Provence
• Intermediate – 1st, Kassidy Johnson; 2nd, Makelle Holt
• Junior – 1st, Alyssa Pehrson
• Overall champion – Hoak Corgatelli
---
Pie and cheesecake contest
• Pie – 1st, Jennifer Wanstrom (salted caramel); 2nd, Carolyn Smith (banana cream); 3rd, Eva Szabo (apple)
• Cheesecake – 1st, Cara Van Leuven (red, white, blue); 2nd, Jennifer Wanstrom (white chocolate raspberry); 3rd, Alayna Smith (chocolate truffle)
---
Open class
• Agriculture and Horticulture – Blue ribbon, purple rosette, best of show, Cara Van Leuven, raspberries; blue ribbon, blue rosette, Thea Stavist, zucchini; blue ribbon, Emmet Stavist, straight neck squash; blue ribbon, Thea Stavist, crookneck squash; blue ribbon, Cara Van Leuven, lemon thyme; red ribbon, Lupe Cecil, herbs; red ribbon, Emmet Stavist, rhubarb; red ribbon, Thea Stavist, snow peas;red ribbon, Cara Van Leuven, mint; white ribbon, Cara Van Leuven, cilantro
---
Ranch rodeo
• 1st (split $2,622) – Tayler Ranch: Ty Schofield, Chris Staley, Britt Newman, Breanna Jenkins, Bruin Bradshaw
• 2nd (split $1,748) – Carter Ranch: Val Carter, Colton Carter, Josey Carter, Trason Jones
---
Chili contest
• Texas division – 1st, Lupe Cecil
• Open division – 1st, Randy Rhoeden
---
Team roping
• Roping 1 (3 head progressive) – 1st, Dani Dowton and Paul Peterson; 2nd, Trish Dowton and Paul Peterson; 3rd, Mark Bruno and Kirk Ruby
• Roping 2 (open draw pot, 3 head progressive) – 1st, Kyle Edwards and Mickey Waymire; 2nd, Jake Zollinger and Kirk Ruby; 3rd, Lacey Reynolds and Jack Whitworth; 4th, Lacey Reynolds and Paul Peterson
• Roping 3 (switch ender) – 1st, Dax Pearson and Will Anderson; 2nd, Eric Matson and Sean Powers; 3rd, Justin Baker and Jessi Farr
---
Mackay open horse show
• Fillies, 2018 yearlings – 1st, Kaelynn Clark
• Fillies, 2016 3-year-olds – 1st, Tylan Clayton
• Aged mares – 1st, Rikki Jefferies; 2nd, Cathy Dunning; 3rd, Shannon James; 4th, Susan Hill; 5th, Mikeeli Townsend; 6th, Stacey Kelso
• Overall mare – Grand, Rikki Jefferies; reserve, Cathy Dunning
• Geldings, 2016 3-year-olds – 1st, DeeDee Tucker; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark
• Aged gelding – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Jed Townsend; 3rd, Luke Miller; 4th, Lori Rowberry; 5th, Jack Miller; 6th, Lydia Townsend
• Overall gelding – Grand, Stacey Kelso; reserve, Jed Townsend
• Stallions, 2017 2-year-olds – 1st, Kirk Robertson
• Overall stallions – Grand, Kirk Robertson
• Showmanship, adult – 1st, Brandi Townsend; 2nd, Shannon James; 3rd, Stacey Kelso; 4th, Lin Sharp; 5th, Anna Rowberry; 6th, Kaelynn Clark
• Showmanship, 12-17 – 1st, Chloe Bishoff; 2nd, Mikeeli Townsend; 3rd, Abbi Kofford; 4th, Abigail Sopkowigz; 5th, Emma Griffin
• Showmanship, 8-11 – 1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Lydia Townsend; 3rd, Lori Rowberry; 4th, Jed Townsend; 5th, Jack Miller
• Bareback equitation, adult – 1st, Stacey Kelso
• Bareback equitation, 12-17 – 1st, Maren Miller; 2nd, Naomi Witte; 3rd, Abbi Kofford
• Bareback equitation, 8-11 – 1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Lydia Townsend; 3rd, Jack Miller
• Lead line – 1st, Emmeray Skaar
• English pleasure, 18 and older – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark
• English equitation, 5-17 –1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Maranda Robertson; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Chloe Bishoff; 5th, Naomi Witte
• Trail, up to 7 – 1st, Reagon Clayton; 2nd, Luke Miller; 3rd, Taylee Skaar
• Trail, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Robertson; 2nd, Addisynn Bailey; 3rd, Lori Rowberry; 4th, Lydia Townsend; 5th, Emersynn Crapo; 6th, Jed Townsend
• Trail, 12-17 – 1st, Maren Miller; 2nd, Naomi Witte; 3rd, Aralynn Crapo; 4th, Naomi Witte; 5th, Mikeeli Townsend; 6th, Abbi Kofford
• Trail, adult – 1st, Shannon James; 2nd, Sharon Bradley; 3rd, Becky Crapo; 4th, Stacey Kelso; 5th, Phyllis Miller; 6th, Sarah Miller
• Trail, in-hand junior horse – 1st, Anna Rowberry; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark; 3rd, Kaelynn Clark; 4th, DeeDee Tucker; 5th, Tylan Clayton; 6th, Lori Rowberry
• Trail, in-hand senior horse – 1st, Anna Rowberry; 2nd, Lin Sharp; 3rd, Lori Rowberry
• Junior western pleasure, 2-3 year old horse – 1st, Kassidy Robertson
• Junior western pleasure, 4-5 year old horse – 1st, Shannon James; 2nd, Kaelynn Clark; 3rd, Lynda Burrup
• Western pleasure, adult – 1st, Lin Sharp; 2nd, Brandi Townsend; 3rd, Stacey Kelso; 4th, Shannon James; 5th, Kleal Hill; 6th, Bert Jefferies
• Western pleasure, 12-17 – 1st, Kassidy Robertson; 2nd, Mikeeli Townsend; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Abbi Kofford; 5th, Aralynn Crapo; 6th, Emma Griffin
• Western pleasure, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Robertson; 2nd, Emersynn Crapo; 3rd, Jed Townsend; 4th,Lydia Townsend; 5th, Jack Miller; 6th, Addisynn Bailey
• Western pleasure, walk/trot, up to 7 – 1st, Luke Miller; 2nd, Raegan Clayton; 3rd, Taylee Skaar
• Western pleasure, walk/trot – 1st, DeeDee Tucker; 2nd, Lori Rowberry
• Western pleasure, senior horse – 1st, Lin Sharp; 2nd, Maranda Robertson; 3rd, Brandi Townsend; 4th, Stacey Kelso; 5th, Mikeeli Townsend; 6th, Bert Jefferies
• Western equitation, adult – 1st, Lin Sharp; 2nd, Stacey Kelso; 3rd, Brandi Townsend; 4th, Becky Crapo; 5th, Kleal Hill; 6th, Bert Jefferies
• Western equitation, 12-17 – 1st, Kassidy Robertson; 2nd, Abbi Kofford; 3rd, Mikeeli Townsend; 4th, Chloe Bishoff; 5th, Aralynn Crapo; 6th, Maren Miller
• Western equitation, 8-11 – 1st, Lydia Townsend; 2nd, Emersynn Crapo; 3rd, Maranda Robertson; 4th, Jed Townsend; 5th, Jack Miller; 6th, Addee Tucker
• Western equitation, up to 7 – 1st, Luke Miller; 2nd, Raegan Clayton; 3rd, Taylee Skaar
• Ranch riding, adult – 1st, Kleal Hill; 2nd, Bert Jefferies; 3rd, Shannon James; 4th, Sharon Bradley; 5th, Stacey Kelso; 6th, Becky Crapo
• Ranch riding, 12-17 – 1st, Mikeeli Townsend; 2nd, Maren Miller; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th Aralynn Crapo; 5th, Naomi Witte
• Ranch Riding, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Roberts; 2nd, Lydia Townsend; 3rd, Jed Townsend; 4th, Emersynn Crapo
• Western reining, adult – 1st, Brandi Townsend; 2nd, Kleal Hill; 3rd, Stacey Kelso; 4th, Kaelynn Clark; 5th, Shannon James; 6th, Sharon Bradley
• Western reining, 12-17 – 1st, Mikeeli Townsend; 2nd, Kassidy Robertson; 3rd, Naomi Witte; 4th, Maren Miller 5th, Maren Miller
• Western reining, 8-11 – 1st, Maranda Robertson
• Pole bending, adult – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Sharon Bradley; 3rd, Sarah Miller; 4th, Anna Rowberry; 5th, Kaelynn Clark; 6th, Sharon Bradley
• Pole bending, 12-17 – 1st, Chloe Bishoff; 2nd, Kassidy Robertson; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Emma Griffin; 5th, Naomi Witte; 6th, Aralynn Crapo
• Pole bending, 8-11 – 1st, Emersynn Crapo; 2nd, Addee Tucker; 3rd, Addisynn Bailey; 4th, Jack Miller
• Pole bending, up to 7 – 1st, Raegan Clayton; 2nd, Luke Miller
• Barrel racing, adult – 1st, Stacey Kelso; 2nd, Becky Crapo; 3rd, Sharon Bradley; 4th, Anna Rowberry; 5th, Sharon Bradley; 6th, Sarah Miller
• Barrel racing, 12-17 – 1st, Aralynn Crapo; 2nd,Naomi Witte; 3rd, Maren Miller; 4th, Maren Miller; 5th, Emma Griffin; 6th, Chloe Bishoff
• Barrel racing, 8-11 – 1st, Jack Miller; 2nd, Addie Tucker; 3rd, Addisynn Bailey; 4th, Maranda Robertson; 5th, Emersynn Crapo; 6th, Lori Rowberry
• Barrel racing, up to 7 – 1st, Raegan Clayton; 2nd, Luke Miller