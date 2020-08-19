The results for the crafts and hobbies open show at the 2020 Custer County Fair follow.

Pat Bricker, Walnut nativity scene, B

Pat Bricker, Ostrich egg jewelry box, B

Christian Barrett, Convenience Store Legos, B

Cheryl Baker, Rope Basket, B

Amber Beck, sunflower swag wall piece, W

Garrett Dalton Beck, Blow dart gun, R

Hesston Beck, Clay action figure, R

Brian Crawford, Wooden American Flag, B, Best of Show

Linda Gentry, Necklace/earrings, B

Linda Gentry, Wall mask, B

Linda Gentry, Refrigerator magnet, B

Linda Gentry, Sequin soldier bag, B

Ilene Harrington, wooden bull head, R

Carter Ivie, Baseball, B

Christine O'Kelley, Stain glass raccoons, B

Christine O'Kelley, Mountain scene, B

Christine O'Kelley, Canada goose, B

Christine O'Kelley, Eagle, B

O'Keefe Sisters, Live, laugh, love Collage, B

Chatti Stavast, 4 crocheted chicks, B

Emmet Stavast, Disney character beads, R

Emmet Stavast, clay dolphin, B

Emmet Stavast, Origami spinner, B

Emmet Stavast, wood dinosaur, B

Thea Stavast, handsewn notebook, R

Thea Stavast, braided cord, B

Thea Stavast, Sling, R

Thea Stavast, Hatchet, B

Thea Stavast, Handsewn notebook, B

Evan Stavast, Wood knife, B

Evan Stavast, Knife, R

Evan Stavast, Sword, R

Holly Seefried, framed jigsaw puzzle, B

Julie Teichert, Cactus with handle, B

Julie Teichert, roper cinch, B

Julie Teichert, Cinch with steer design, B

Peyton Teichert, Lego police station, B

Dax Teichert, Harry Potter Lego castle, B

LaNell Wainright, Let it snow wall plaque, B

Brock Wanstrom Lego drill car B

Brock Wanstrom, Lego sled, B

Hannah Wanstrom, Red Hat, R

Sadie Wanstrom, Bead Bracelet, B

Sadie Wanstrom, Red Bead Bracelet, R

Sadie Wanstrom, String art, B

Sadie Wanstrom, Legos Simons evil, B

Sadie Wanstrom, Lego cell tower, B

Sadie Wanstrom, Lego rhino rocket, B

Sadie Wanstrom, Lego skimocopter, B

Sadie Wanstrom, Lego Pony express, B

Sadie Wanstrom, Rainbow bat cave, B

Sadie Wanstrom, collection pearler bead, R

Marek Wanstrom, Lego penguin mobile, B

Marek Wanstrom, Lego pond mobile, B

Marek Wanstrom, Lego tank cannon, B

Marek Wanstrom, Lego galactic school bus, B

Marek Wanstrom, Lego coles house, B

Cara VanLeuven, Card with sunflower, B

Everett VanLeuven, Mega Man, B

Everett VanLeuven, Bow butterflies, B

Cyzer Zollinger, Lego semi with combine, B

Diana Zartuche, Fairy Garden Wheelbarrow, B