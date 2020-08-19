The results for the crafts and hobbies open show at the 2020 Custer County Fair follow.
Pat Bricker, Walnut nativity scene, B
Pat Bricker, Ostrich egg jewelry box, B
Christian Barrett, Convenience Store Legos, B
Cheryl Baker, Rope Basket, B
Amber Beck, sunflower swag wall piece, W
Garrett Dalton Beck, Blow dart gun, R
Hesston Beck, Clay action figure, R
Brian Crawford, Wooden American Flag, B, Best of Show
Linda Gentry, Necklace/earrings, B
Linda Gentry, Wall mask, B
Linda Gentry, Refrigerator magnet, B
Linda Gentry, Sequin soldier bag, B
Ilene Harrington, wooden bull head, R
Carter Ivie, Baseball, B
Christine O'Kelley, Stain glass raccoons, B
Christine O'Kelley, Mountain scene, B
Christine O'Kelley, Canada goose, B
Christine O'Kelley, Eagle, B
O'Keefe Sisters, Live, laugh, love Collage, B
Chatti Stavast, 4 crocheted chicks, B
Emmet Stavast, Disney character beads, R
Emmet Stavast, clay dolphin, B
Emmet Stavast, Origami spinner, B
Emmet Stavast, wood dinosaur, B
Thea Stavast, handsewn notebook, R
Thea Stavast, braided cord, B
Thea Stavast, Sling, R
Thea Stavast, Hatchet, B
Thea Stavast, Handsewn notebook, B
Evan Stavast, Wood knife, B
Evan Stavast, Knife, R
Evan Stavast, Sword, R
Holly Seefried, framed jigsaw puzzle, B
Julie Teichert, Cactus with handle, B
Julie Teichert, roper cinch, B
Julie Teichert, Cinch with steer design, B
Peyton Teichert, Lego police station, B
Dax Teichert, Harry Potter Lego castle, B
LaNell Wainright, Let it snow wall plaque, B
Brock Wanstrom Lego drill car B
Brock Wanstrom, Lego sled, B
Hannah Wanstrom, Red Hat, R
Sadie Wanstrom, Bead Bracelet, B
Sadie Wanstrom, Red Bead Bracelet, R
Sadie Wanstrom, String art, B
Sadie Wanstrom, Legos Simons evil, B
Sadie Wanstrom, Lego cell tower, B
Sadie Wanstrom, Lego rhino rocket, B
Sadie Wanstrom, Lego skimocopter, B
Sadie Wanstrom, Lego Pony express, B
Sadie Wanstrom, Rainbow bat cave, B
Sadie Wanstrom, collection pearler bead, R
Marek Wanstrom, Lego penguin mobile, B
Marek Wanstrom, Lego pond mobile, B
Marek Wanstrom, Lego tank cannon, B
Marek Wanstrom, Lego galactic school bus, B
Marek Wanstrom, Lego coles house, B
Cara VanLeuven, Card with sunflower, B
Everett VanLeuven, Mega Man, B
Everett VanLeuven, Bow butterflies, B
Cyzer Zollinger, Lego semi with combine, B
Diana Zartuche, Fairy Garden Wheelbarrow, B