Results for the 2020 Custer County Fair needlework open show follow.

Pat Bricker, Scrubbies, B

Pat Bricker, Hot Pads, B

Pat Bricker, Sewing caddy, B

Linda Gentry, Granny Square Afghan, B

Linda Gentry, Baby afghan, B

Linda Gentry, Sweater, B

Linda Gentry, Rug, B

Sharon Harding, Cross stitch Tablecloth, B

Sharon Harding, Santa picture, B

Denise Johnson, Pink arrow quilt, R

Chatti Stavast, hot pads, B

Chatti Stavast, 6 fruit hot pads, B

Chatti Stavast, Sewing needle book, B

Chatti Stavast, doll dress dish towel, B

Emmet Stavast, snap pouch, R

Natalie Teichert, Stuffed horse toy, B

Natalie Teichert, tractor quilt, B

Carolyn Smith, Table runner, B

Peggy Vaden, Lap quilt, B, Best of Show

Peggy Vaden Mrs. Santa costume, B

Peggy Vaden, Idaho hot pad, B

Peggy Vaden, Sunflower pillow, B

Diana Zartuche, Baby Set, B

Diana Zartuche, Booties, B

Diana Zartuche, Afghan Brain camo, B

Diana Zartuche, Pink Multi color afghan, B

Diana Zartuche, 2 head Bar, B