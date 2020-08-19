Results for the 2020 Custer County Fair needlework open show follow.
Pat Bricker, Scrubbies, B
Pat Bricker, Hot Pads, B
Pat Bricker, Sewing caddy, B
Linda Gentry, Granny Square Afghan, B
Linda Gentry, Baby afghan, B
Linda Gentry, Sweater, B
Linda Gentry, Rug, B
Sharon Harding, Cross stitch Tablecloth, B
Sharon Harding, Santa picture, B
Denise Johnson, Pink arrow quilt, R
Chatti Stavast, hot pads, B
Chatti Stavast, 6 fruit hot pads, B
Chatti Stavast, Sewing needle book, B
Chatti Stavast, doll dress dish towel, B
Emmet Stavast, snap pouch, R
Natalie Teichert, Stuffed horse toy, B
Natalie Teichert, tractor quilt, B
Carolyn Smith, Table runner, B
Peggy Vaden, Lap quilt, B, Best of Show
Peggy Vaden Mrs. Santa costume, B
Peggy Vaden, Idaho hot pad, B
Peggy Vaden, Sunflower pillow, B
Diana Zartuche, Baby Set, B
Diana Zartuche, Booties, B
Diana Zartuche, Afghan Brain camo, B
Diana Zartuche, Pink Multi color afghan, B
Diana Zartuche, 2 head Bar, B