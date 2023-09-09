4-H interview contest
Senior division
Grand champion: Cheyenne Beason
Reserve champion: Callyn Zollinger
3rd: Kade Beason
Blue ribbons: Sabina Bennetts, Micah Winters
Red ribbon: Korbyn Arneson
Intermediate division
Grand champion: Peyton Teichert
Reserve champion: Roylee Jones
3rd: Reilynn Jones
Blue ribbon: Kamden Beason
Red ribbon: Lukas Arneson, Cyzer Zollinger
Junior division
Grand champion: Taylee Skaar
Reserve champion: Ruger Arneson
Novice division
Grand champion: Zoey Perrine
Reserve champion: Grant Parent
3rd: Grace Teichert
Blue ribbon: Natalie Weihausen
4-H and FFA market sheep show, fitting and showing
Senior division
Grand champion: Riane Snow
Reserve champion: Micah Winters
Blue ribbons: Drake Beason, Gabriel Huish
Intermediate division
Grand champion: Daphne Huish
Reserve champion: Carter Ivie
Blue ribbons: Kamden Beason, Penelope Huish, Dylan Merrill, Raven Williams, Cabrean Gentry, Reilynn Jones, Brooklynn Williams, Grayden Bruley, Roylee Jones, Danny Perez
Junior division
Grand champion: Tali Winters
Reserve champion: Kallen Barnhard
Blue ribbons: Shaniya Barnhard, Harley Gentry
Novice division
Grand champion: Zoey Perrine
Reserve champion: Everett VanLueven
Blue ribbon: Bryleigh Erb
4-H and FFA market sheep show, quality
Market class 1
Winner: Micah Winters
2nd: Daphne Huish
Blue ribbon: Tali Winters
Red ribbons: Bryleigh Erb, Brooklyn Williams
Market class 2
Winner: Roylee Jones
2nd: Dylan Merrill
Blue ribbon: Shaniya Barnhard
Red ribbons: Everett VanLueven, Zoey Perrine
Market class 3
Winner: Penelope Huish
2nd: Reilynn Jones
Blue ribbons: Riane Snow, Cabrean Gentry
Market class 4
Winner: Carter Ivie
2nd: Danny Perez
Red ribbons: Drake Beason, Kallen Barnhard
Market class 5
Winner: Raven Williams
2nd: Gabriel Huish
Blue ribbons: Grayden Bruley, Kamden Beason, Harley Gentry
Overall
Grand champion market lamb: Carter Ivie
Reserve champion market lamb: Penelope Huish
4-H breeding sheep show, fitting and showing
Senior division
Grand champion: Micah Winters
Intermediate division
Grand champion: Reilynn Jones
Reserve champion: Roylee Jones
Blue ribbon: Kamden Beason
4-H breeding sheep show, quality
Winter ewe lamb
Winner: Reilynn Jones
2nd: Roylee Jones
Blue ribbon: Micah Winters
Ram lamb
Winner: Kamden Beason
Overall
Grand champion breeding project: Reilynn Jones
4-H demonstration contest
Intermediate division
Grand champion: Lukas Arneson
Reserve champion: Reilynn Jones
Junior division
Grand champion: Paityn Thurber
Reserve champion: Taylee Skaar
Blue ribbon: Ruger Arneson
Novice division
Grand champion: Zoey Perrine
Reserve champion: Grace Teichert
Blue ribbons: Natalie Weihausen, Grant Parent, Matthias Patten
4-H and FFA market hog show, fitting and showing
Senior division
Grand champion: Kade Beason
Reserve champion: Austyn Wasylow
Blue ribbons: Sabina Bennetts, Drake Beason, Rigin Dixon, Bailey Johnson, Korbyn Arneson, Teage Erickson, Dax Teichert, McKenzie Donahue, Cheyenne Beason, Keaira Donahue
Intermediate division
Grand champion: Kamden Beason
Reserve champion: Lukas Arneson
Blue ribbons: Josie Bennetts, Cooper Holt, James Heiland
Junior division
Grand champion: Karter Cutler
Reserve champion: Halle Whitworth
Blue ribbons: Ruger Arneson, Liam Hulse, Witten Lords, Jase Rhead
Novice division
Grand champion: Dylyn Sims
Reserve champion: Grant Parent
Blue ribbons: Roxeigh Aday, Rhett Cutler, Landon Deloera, Ty Hetland, Grace Teichert
4-H and FFA market hog show, quality
Feeder
Blue ribbons: Sabina Bennetts, Austyn Wasylow, Drake Beason
Market class 1
Winner: Lukas Arneson
2nd: Josie Bennetts
Blue ribbons: James Heiland, Ty Hetland
Red ribbons: Keaira Donahue, McKenzie Donahue
Market class 2
Winner: Witten Lords
2nd: Bailey Johnson
Blue ribbons: Halle Whitworth, Grace Teichert
Red ribbons: Landon Deloera, Roxeigh Aday
Market class 3
Winner: Karter Cutler
2nd: Cooper Holt
Blue ribbons: Grant Parent, Kamden Beason, Ruger Arneson
Market class 4
Winner: Korbyn Arneson
2nd: Dax Teichert
Blue ribbons: Kade Beason, Teage Erickson
Red ribbon: Rhett Cutler
Market class 5
Winner: Liam Hulse
2nd: Dylyn Sims
Blue ribbons: Jase Rhead, Rigin Dixon, Cheyenne Beason
Overall
Grand champion market hog: Liam Hulse
Reserve champion market hog: Dylyn Sims
4-H photography
Junior division
Grand champion: Rachel Sugden
Reserve champion: Zoey Perrine
3rd: Matthias Patten
4th: Natalie Weihausen
Cloverbud division
Green rosettes: Brynlee Kidd, Gemma Perrine, Emmaree Skaar, Bethany Weihausen
4-H and FFA market beef show, fitting and showing
Senior division
Grand champion: Rylee Teichert
Reserve champion: Jacey Bruno
Blue ribbons: Dillon Waymire, Makelle Holt, Alyssa Pehrson, Jacen Farr, Allie Scheu, Garrett Waymire, Halle Holt, Garrett Hunt, Callyn Zollinger
Red ribbons: Cheyenne Beason, Brodee Hunting, Austyn Wasylow, Sabina Bennetts, Makayla Bruno
Intermediate division
Grand champion: Peyton Teichert
Reserve champion: Cooper Roche
Blue ribbons: Kinley Johnson, Cyzer Zollinger, Hazen Bruno, Payten Grover, Josie Bennetts
Junior division
Grand champion: Taylee Skaar
Reserve champion: Kolter Williams
Blue ribbons: Maylee Jo Roche, Ally Pehrson, Tinley Pehrson, Kru Krosch
Novice division
Grand champion: Kolton Johnson
4-H and FFA market beef show, quality
Feeder
Red ribbon: Payten Grover
Market class 1
Winner: Cheyenne Beason
2nd: Kolton Johnson
Red ribbons: Josie Bennetts, Kru Krosch
Market class 2
Winner: Cyzer Zollinger
2nd: Jacen Farr
Blue ribbons: Hazen Bruno, Brodee Hunting
Market class 3
Winner: Rylee Teichert
2nd: Makayla Bruno
Blue ribbons: Garrett Hunt, Kinley Johnson, Makelle Holt
Market class 4
Winner: Austyn Wasylow
2nd: Garrett Waymire
Blue ribbons: Alyssa Pehrson, Kolter Williams, Ally Pehrson, Peyton Teichert
Market class 5
Winner: Tinley Pehrson
2nd: Callyn Zollinger
Blue ribbons: Maylee Jo Roche, Halle Holt, Allie Scheu, Sabina Bennetts
Market class 6
Winner: Jacey Bruno
2nd: Cooper Roche
Blue ribbons: Dillon Waymire, Taylee Skaar
Overall
Grand champion market steer: Jacey Bruno
Reserve champion market steer: Cooper Roche
FFA breeding beef show, fitting and showing
Senior division
Grand champion: Austyn Wasylow
FFA breeding beef show, quality
Cow-calf pair
Winner: Austyn Wasylow
Overall
Grand champion breeding project: Austyn Wasylow
4-H leatherwork
Intermediate division
Grand champion: Emmet Stavast
Reserve champion: Paislee Bell
3rd: Peyton Teichert
4th: Savanna Anderton
Blue ribbons: Dominic Pace, Camden Gerrish
Junior division
Grand champion: Grace Teichert
Reserve champion: August Monroe
3rd: Lachlan Bell
4th: Grayson Walker
Blue ribbon: Dave Anderton
4-H poultry show, fitting and showing
Junior division
Grand champion: Reann Varney
Cloverbud division
Green rosettes: Tessa Thurber, Ruby Varney, Emmalynn Arneson
4-H poultry show, quality
Cockerel
Winner: Reann Varney
Overall
Grand champion: Reann Varney
Cloverbud division, laying hen
Green rosette: Tessa Thurber
Cloverbud division, rooster
Green rosette: Tessa Thurber
Cloverbud division, pullet
Green rosette: Ruby Varney
Cloverbud division, duck
Green rosette: Emmalynn Arneson
4-H leadership
Senior division
Blue ribbons: Sabina Bennetts, Micah Winters
4-H horse show
Halter showmanship
Senior division
Grand champion: Bailey Johnson
Reserve champion: Kade Beason
Red ribbon: Cheyenne Beason
Intermediate division
Red ribbon: Kamden Beason
Junior division
Grand champion: Paityn Thurber
Novice division
Grand champion: Shaniya Barnhard
Reserve champion: Lily Fife
Bareback equitation
Junior division
Grand champion: Paityn Thurber
Reserve champion: Lily Fife
Western equitation
Senior division
Red ribbons: Bailey Johnson, Cheyenne Beason, Kade Beason
Intermediate division
Red ribbon: Kamden Beason
Junior division
Grand champion: Lily Fife
Reserve champion: Paityn Thurber
Walk-trot equitation
Novice division
Red ribbon: Shaniya Barnhard
Western reining
Grand champion: Cheyenne Beason
Red ribbons: Kamden Beason, Kade Beason
Western horsemanship
Grand champion: Paityn Thurber
Reserve champion: Cheyenne Beason
Blue ribbon: Kade Beason
Red ribbons: Lily Fife, Kamden Beason
Trail
Grand champion: Paityn Thurber
Reserve champion: Lily Fife
Red ribbons: Kade Beason, Kamden Beason
Round robin
Junior division
Winner: Taylee Skaar
Intermediate division
Winner: Reilynn Jones
Senior division
Winner: Kade Beason
Scholarships
Vern Warner-Arnold Munson Memorial Scholarship
Winner: Halle Holt, $500
Tina McAffee Wojciechowski Memorial Scholarship
Winners: Rylee Teichert, Mackay, $1,000; Jacey Bruno, Challis, $500
Travis Roche Memorial Scholarship
Winners: Rylee Teichert, $750; Jacey Bruno, $750
