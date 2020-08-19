Here's how the results for the 2020 Custer County Fair home arts open class shook out.
Cheryl Baker, Sourdough Bread, B
Lupe Cecil, Harvest Stuffing Bread, B
Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated apples, B
Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated strawberries, B
Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated bell peppers, B
Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated carrots, B
Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated potatoes, B
Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated onions, B
Elizabeth Eckles, Lemon Bars, B
Elizabeth Eckles, Dried apples, B
Linda Gentry, Canned apples, B
Linda Gentry, Canned apricots, B
Linda Gentry, Canned pears, B
Linda Gentry, canned plums, R
Linda Gentry, Cherry pie filling, B
Linda Gentry, Canned beets, B
Linda Gentry, Canned potatoes, B, Best of Show
Linda Gentry, Bread and butter pickles, R
Linda Gentry, Green tomato relish, B
Linda Gentry, Corn beef, B
Linda Gentry, canned pork, B
Linda Gentry, canned turkey, R
Linda Gentry, mincemeat, B
Caleb Hampton, no bake cookies, B
Caleb Hampton, Chocolate chip cookies, B
Monica Hampton, Frosted sugar cookies, B
Carson Natoli, Scotcharoos, B
Carson Natoli, dried bananas, B
Chatti Stavast, chocolate chip cookies, B
Gaye Sailer, Mild green salsa, R
Gaye Sailer, crab apple sauce, R
Julie Teichert, Cinnamon apple butter, B
Barbara Winters, Banana Bread, B
Mati Winters, Payday Candy, B
LaNell Wainright, honey whole wheat bread, B
Brock Wanstrom, cookies, B
Hannah Wanstrom, Zucchini crisp, R
Hannah Wanstrom, Zucchini bread, B
Carolyn Smith, Banana apple bread, B
Carolyn Smith, Drop cookies, B
Cara VanLeuven, Whole wheat chocolate chip, B
Cara VanLeuven, Peanut butter cookies, B
Cara VanLeuven, Apple Butter, B
Callyn Zollinger, Fudge, B