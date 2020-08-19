Here's how the results for the 2020 Custer County Fair home arts open class shook out.

Cheryl Baker, Sourdough Bread, B

Lupe Cecil, Harvest Stuffing Bread, B

Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated apples, B

Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated strawberries, B

Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated bell peppers, B

Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated carrots, B

Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated potatoes, B

Lupe Cecil, Dehydrated onions, B

Elizabeth Eckles, Lemon Bars, B

Elizabeth Eckles, Dried apples, B

Linda Gentry, Canned apples, B

Linda Gentry, Canned apricots, B

Linda Gentry, Canned pears, B

Linda Gentry, canned plums, R

Linda Gentry, Cherry pie filling, B

Linda Gentry, Canned beets, B

Linda Gentry, Canned potatoes, B, Best of Show

Linda Gentry, Bread and butter pickles, R

Linda Gentry, Green tomato relish, B

Linda Gentry, Corn beef, B

Linda Gentry, canned pork, B

Linda Gentry, canned turkey, R

Linda Gentry, mincemeat, B

Caleb Hampton, no bake cookies, B

Caleb Hampton, Chocolate chip cookies, B

Monica Hampton, Frosted sugar cookies, B

Carson Natoli, Scotcharoos, B

Carson Natoli, dried bananas, B

Chatti Stavast, chocolate chip cookies, B

Gaye Sailer, Mild green salsa, R

Gaye Sailer, crab apple sauce, R

Julie Teichert, Cinnamon apple butter, B

Barbara Winters, Banana Bread, B

Mati Winters, Payday Candy, B

LaNell Wainright, honey whole wheat bread, B

Brock Wanstrom, cookies, B

Hannah Wanstrom, Zucchini crisp, R

Hannah Wanstrom, Zucchini bread, B

Carolyn Smith, Banana apple bread, B

Carolyn Smith, Drop cookies, B

Cara VanLeuven, Whole wheat chocolate chip, B

Cara VanLeuven, Peanut butter cookies, B

Cara VanLeuven, Apple Butter, B

Callyn Zollinger, Fudge, B