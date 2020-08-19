Results for the 2020 Custer County Fair photography open show are:
Carter Ivie, Marshmallow clouds, B
Chris Ivie, Lightning, B
Maleah Ivie, Boy with bat, B
Maleah Ivie, Mountain with clouds B
Maleah Ivie, Ceiling, B
Maleah Ivie, Blossoms on tree, B
Anna Rowberry, Girl in cowboy hat, R
Anna Rowberry, cowgirl with number, B
Lori Rowberry, Girl with horse, R
Lori Rowberry, Dog, B
Natalie Teichert, Spider on chives, B, Best of Show
Cara VanLeuven, Bee on flower, B
Cara VanLeuven, girl in stripes, B
Cara VanLeuven, Clouds/mountains, R
Cara VanLeuven, river, B
Cara VanLeuven, bee/grasshopper, R
Cara VanLeuven, White wildflower, B
Cara VanLeuven, Children walking, R
Cara VanLeuven, Mossy rocks, R
Cara VanLeuven, Girl at reservoir, B
Cara VanLeuven, Grandpa, R
Cara VanLeuven, Mackay landscape, R
Cara VanLeuven, Tufted flower, B
Cara VanLeuven, Cow and calf, R