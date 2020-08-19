Results for the 2020 Custer County Fair photography open show are:

Carter Ivie, Marshmallow clouds, B

Chris Ivie, Lightning, B

Maleah Ivie, Boy with bat, B

Maleah Ivie, Mountain with clouds B

Maleah Ivie, Ceiling, B

Maleah Ivie, Blossoms on tree, B

Anna Rowberry, Girl in cowboy hat, R

Anna Rowberry, cowgirl with number, B

Lori Rowberry, Girl with horse, R

Lori Rowberry, Dog, B

Natalie Teichert, Spider on chives, B, Best of Show

Cara VanLeuven, Bee on flower, B

Cara VanLeuven, girl in stripes, B

Cara VanLeuven, Clouds/mountains, R

Cara VanLeuven, river, B

Cara VanLeuven, bee/grasshopper, R

Cara VanLeuven, White wildflower, B

Cara VanLeuven, Children walking, R

Cara VanLeuven, Mossy rocks, R

Cara VanLeuven, Girl at reservoir, B

Cara VanLeuven, Grandpa, R

Cara VanLeuven, Mackay landscape, R

Cara VanLeuven, Tufted flower, B

Cara VanLeuven, Cow and calf, R