MARCH 20Austin I. Ollar, 2001, Challis, found guilty at trial of failing to yield to an emergency or police vehicle, $33.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
MARCH 27Devin D. Coon, 1983, Arco, found guilty at trial of amended offense of driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $500 suspended; $402.50 court costs, sentenced to 365 days in jail, 345 days suspended; driver’s license suspended for one year.
Tanner G. Porter, 1998, Big Piney, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges, $200 fine, $172.50 court costs, sentenced to 20 days in jail, suspended; placed on six months probation.
Jose Carlos Rodriguez Solorio, 1958, San Diego, California, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting and illegal possession of wildlife, $1,600 fines, $400 suspended; $330 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, suspended; placed on two years probation on each count.
Jose Anthony Solorio, Chula Vista, California, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting and illegal possession of wildlife, $1,600 fines, $400 suspended; $330 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, suspended; placed on two years probation on each count.
MARCH 31Travis L. Aldridge, 1979, Rigby, found guilty at trial of lewd conduct with a child; persistent violator enhancement; sentencing scheduled for June 12.
