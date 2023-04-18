MARCH 20Austin I. Ollar, 2001, Challis, found guilty at trial of failing to yield to an emergency or police vehicle, $33.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.

MARCH 27Devin D. Coon, 1983, Arco, found guilty at trial of amended offense of driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $500 suspended; $402.50 court costs, sentenced to 365 days in jail, 345 days suspended; driver’s license suspended for one year.


