Sara June Woolley, 1977, Challis, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, forfeited bond, $300 fine.
FEB. 13
Aaron C. Atwood, 1981, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to passenger with an open container of alcohol, $15.50 fine, $86.50 court costs.
Patrick Walter Myers, 1982, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to being at a place where drugs are used or delivered, $200 fine, $272.50 court costs, 30 days in jail.
Steven Adams Pierson, 1982, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence, $800 fine, $400 suspended; $202.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; driver’s license suspended for six months, placed on probation for two years.
Mark D. Savage, 1968, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence, $800 fine, $400 suspended; $202.50 court costs, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended; driver’s license suspended for six months, placed on probation for two years.
Justin M. Thornton, 1996, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to illegally possessing or transporting wildlife, $300 fine, $167 court costs, 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on probation for one year.
FEB. 15
Damien Jonsson, 2004, Mackay, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to burglary and damaging property, $491 court costs, placed on probation for five years.
