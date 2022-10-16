SEPT. 11
n Lincoln Robert Ellis, 1971, Ketchum, found guilty of two counts of not having life jackets on a boat, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
SEPT. 12
n Henry J. Cherp, 2001, Ketchum, found guilty of no fire extinguisher on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs; found guilty of no boat number, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Bart J. Curd, 1968, Hailey, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $100 fine, $168 court costs.
n Mickle J. Futral, 2000, Challis, pleaded guilty to rape, $5,820.50 court costs, sentenced to five to 10 years in prison, credited for 90 days in jail.
n Matthew David Klein, 1981, Boise, found guilty of not having life jackets on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs; found guilty of inadequate sound device on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Tyler James Techick, 1997, Mackay, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to failing to report an accident, $100 fine, $1,923.32 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
n Brock S. Weber, 1980, Hailey, found guilty of no fire extinguisher on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Brad J. Wolf, 1973, found guilty of not having life jackets on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Misty D. Wolf, 1973, found guilty of not having life jackets on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Tina M. Yotter, 1981, found guilty of not having life jackets on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
SEPT. 13
n Lindsay A. Cambier, 1984, Sun Valley, found guilty of not having life jackets on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
SEPT. 16
n Kara M. Rasmussen, 1973, Meridian, found guilty of not having life jackets on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Joel Stephen Tinker, 1992, Nampa, found guilty of two counts not having life jackets on a boat, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
SEPT. 19
n Jerald L. Cole, 1956, Burley, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to destruction of fish and game evidence and unlawful possession of fish or game animals; $500 fines, $524.50 court costs; 30 days in jail on each count, suspended; placed on two years probation on each count.
n Shane A. Hossfeld, 1979, Kuna, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to possession of marijuana, $300 fine, $200.50 court costs, 90 days in jail, suspended; placed on probation for one year.
n William Chandler Hovey, 1969, Ketchum, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation and no boat registration sticker, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
n Justin D. Ladue, 1985, Hoquiam, Washington, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of game animals or birds, withheld judgment, $300 fine, $165 court costs, 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on 13 months probation.
n Curtis Merriman, 1948, Corvallis, Oregon, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to improperly dumping sewage, $300 fine, $160.50 court costs.
SEPT. 26
n Patrick N. McCormick, 1985, Hailey, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
SEPT. 27
n Andrew C. Napier, 1994, Sandy, Utah, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Chery L. Yang, 1992, Provo, Utah, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
SEPT. 29
n Jason Demianangus Weske, 1970, Boise, found guilty of not having life jackets on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
