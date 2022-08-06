JULY 8
n Natasha V. Welsh, 1973, Meridian, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 11
n Eric Emery Fenner, 1976, Boise, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, judgement withheld, $1,000 fine, $290.50 court costs, 47 days in jail, driver’s license suspended for one year, placed on one year probation.
n Mark Joseph Green, 1985, Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, $300 fine, $157.50 court costs, 180 days in jail, all but one day suspended; placed on one year probation.
n Jason G. Kingsbury, 1985, Ellis, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to domestic battery with traumatic injury, $1,000 fine, $3,145.85 court costs, sentenced to 3-4 years in prison, District Judge Stevan H. Thompson retained jurisdiction.
JULY 12
n Steven J. Kehrig, 1983, Meridian, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Theodore Robert Keyes, 1971, Twin Falls, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs; found guilty of overpowering while boating, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 14
n Brian Wakman Roberts, 1980, Spanish Fork, Utah, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 21
n Elijah Lance Dustin, 1997, Boise, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license, $26 fine, $165 court costs.
n Cheyenne M. Honse, 1981, Boise, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Spencer A. Slavens, 1997, Boise, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license, $26 fine, $165 court costs.
JULY 23
n Jasan G. Brackney, 1977, Star, found guilty of two counts of boat safety equipment violation, $85 fines, $131 court costs.
JULY 25
n Jarrod Scott Montelius, 1989, Challis, pleaded guilty to driver possessing or consuming from an open container of alcohol, $100 fine, $187.50 court costs, 10 days in jail suspended, placed on one year probation.
n Jeff Mosso, Parma, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to unlawful possession of wildlife, $1,000 fine, $190 court costs, 180 days in jail, all but two days suspended, placed on two years probation.
n Braeden Todd Phillips, 1997, Payette, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to two counts of hunting from a vehicle or with a drone, $2,000 fines, $405 court costs, 180 days in jail, all but two days suspended on each count, placed on two years probation on each count; pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to unlawful hunting, $1,000 fine, $165 court costs, 180 days in jail, all but two days suspended, placed on two years probation.
n Jacob Phillips, Fruitland, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to hunting from a vehicle or with a drone, $300 fine, $225 court costs, 180 days in jail, all but three days suspended, placed on two years probation; pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to unlawful hunting, $300 fine, $165 court costs, 180 days in jail, all but three days suspended, placed on two years probation.
JULY 26
n James L. Kopp, 1959, Challis, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 27
n Suzanne M. McKinney, 1969, Hailey, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.