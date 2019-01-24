• The North Custer Rural Fire Department received a donation from Thompson Creek Mining Co. and a donation from the HUB for the Pahsimeroi and Clayton fire departments.
• The Challis school district trustees received a donation from Bert and Betsy Doughty to the Fran Stark Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Fran Stark, Jan Hardman, Marie Doll, Betty Bricker and Mary Henderson.
Another donation was received from Norman and Nikki Doll to the Challis School District Scholarship Fund in memory of Bob Surgeon, Fran Stark and Gery Woolley Phillips.
• The Clayton Historical Association received a donation from the HUB.