n Idaho Cobalt Project officials donated $3,750 to the Challis senior citizens center in September to help the organization continue to provide meals to senior citizens.
Corey Rice, D.J. Patrick and Shana Hilton presented the check to members of the center’s board of directors and staff. The money came from TD Securities, a company that arranged $29 million in financing for Idaho Cobalt Project, said Hilton, manager of human resources for Formation Capital Corporation, U.S.
The Challis senior center serves about 7,000 meals a year to area seniors, some of them shut-ins.
n The Clayton Cemetery has received donations from the Ennis family in memory of Jim Ennis, Judy (Ennis) Vance and Danny Ennis. It has also received a donation from Dave and Nancy Gasser in memory of Dick Nichol.