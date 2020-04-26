The Helping Hands organization in Challis is one of eight east Idaho groups receiving money from a virtual food drive being conducted by East Idaho Credit Union.
The Calvary Chapel food bank in Salmon and the Church of the Epiphany food bank in Arco will also receive a portion of the monetary donations, which can be used by food bank volunteers to purchase food.
Credit union officials said in a news release that they chose this course of action in response to east Idaho communities adjusting to the economic strain of shuttered businesses because of the coronavirus.
"The food banks are seeing a surge of need right now, but at the same time most are unable to accept canned food donations from the public," East Idaho Credit Union President and CEO Dan Thurman said. Because credit unions can continue to operate and are keeping their drive-up windows open, it provides an opportunity for people to donate to their local food banks.
When customers pull up to the drive-up window, they are asked if they'd like to contribute to their local food bank. A payment portal has been set up on the credit union's website, EastIdahoCU.org, which allows people to make donations to specific food banks.
The money raised by East Idaho Credit Union's virtual food drive will help food bank volunteers purchase food and supplies to keep families fed, Thurman said.
"Our communities need all our help now," he said. "We're happy to help connect our small towns to meet the need during this difficult time for so many people."