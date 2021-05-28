North Custer EMS volunteers were honored by the North Custer Hospital District for their time and efforts given throughout the year.
Ambulance volunteers gathered for an appreciation dinner on May 22 and were celebrated with awards, certificates, plaques and trophies.
Leray Johnson received the 2020 EMT of the year award. Johnson also received the “Lone Ranger” award from the Challis Ambulance. He is the sole provider in the Pahsimeroi area and responds to the scene from home to provide care until an ambulance arrives.
Judy Knapp received the 2020 driver of the year award.
The frequent flyer EMT award was presented to Kim Savage for going on the most calls.
Bryce Jones was named rookie of the year.