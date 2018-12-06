Thursday, Dec. 6
• Challis girls basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Chopin and Gottschalk piano concert, 7 p.m., Salmon City Center
Friday, Dec. 7
• Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Challis Legion Hall
• Artisans’ Market open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., MadDog Gallery
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Parade of Lights, 5:30 p.m., Challis Main street, followed by tree lighting and concert at middle school
• Challis boys basketball vs. West Jefferson, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis girls basketball at Aberdeen, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Prospect, 7:30 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
Saturday, Dec. 8
• Challis wrestling vs. Hamilton
• Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Challis Legion Hall
• Christmas festival, 10 a.m., Marjo and Ken's Club, Main Street, Mackay
• Salmon River Snowmobile Club food and toy drive, 10 a.m.-noon, Mountain Village Resort parking lot, Stanley
• Challis Shop Hop, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various Challis businesses
• Pancake breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m., Tea Cup Cafe, Challis
• Story time and STEM session, 1-2 p.m. Challis Public Library
• Pictures with Santa, 4 p.m., Marjo, Main Street, Mackay
• Elf, 5 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
• Holiday parade, 6:45 p.m., downtown Mackay
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 9
• Prospect, 5 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
Monday, Dec. 10
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Custer County Courthouse
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Dec. 11
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 12
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., Challis Elementary School
• Forest wilderness open house, 5-7 p.m., 1206 Challis St., Salmon
• Challis boys basketball vs. Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 13
• Forest wilderness open house, 5-7 p.m., Forest Service office, Challis
• Mountain Valley Baptist Church Kidz Klub Christmas play, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 14
• Challis wrestling vs. Corvallis
• Challis boys and girls basketball at North Fremont, 4 p.m.
• Prospect, 7:30 p.m. Mackay Main Theater
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Saturday, Dec. 15
• Challis wrestling vs. Corvallis
• Story time and STEM session, 1-2 p.m. Challis Public Library
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 16
• Prospect, 5 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
Monday, Dec. 17
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Sage grouse plan open house, 5-7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
• Custer County Fair Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Mackay
Tuesday, Dec. 18
• Challis boys basketball at West Jefferson, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Wednesday, Dec. 19
• Christmas bird count, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis girls basketball at West Jefferson, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 20
• Challis girls basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis boys basketball at Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 21
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Saturday, Dec. 22
• Story time and STEM session, 1-2 p.m. Challis Public Library
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24
Wednesday, Dec. 26
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Custer County Courthouse
Friday, Dec. 28
Saturday, Dec. 29
• Story time and STEM session, 1-2 p.m. Challis Public Library
Monday, Dec. 31
Wednesday, Jan. 2
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Thursday, Jan. 3
• Challis girls basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Jan. 4
• Challis boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament
Saturday, Jan. 5
• Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 7
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Jan. 9
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis girls basketball at Oakley, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, at Salmon with Ririe
Thursday, Jan. 10
• Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
• Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament
Saturday, Jan. 12
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 15
• Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Wednesday, Jan. 16
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis wrestling, at Snake River
Thursday, Jan. 17
• Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
• Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Tiger and Grizz
• Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, Salmon Elks Lodge
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 21
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis elementary teacher collaboration day
Tuesday, Jan. 22
• Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
• Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon
Wednesday, Jan. 23
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont
• Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
• Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
• Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon
• Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
• Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 28
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Wednesday, Jan. 30
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
• Challis wrestling, home tournament
Saturday, Feb. 2
• Challis wrestling, home tournament
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
• Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont
Wednesday, Feb. 6
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
• Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center
Saturday, Feb. 9
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Tuesday, Feb. 12
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, Feb. 16
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Tuesday, Feb. 19
• Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Wednesday, Feb. 20
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Saturday, March 2
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Tuesday, March 12
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, March 16
• Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center
Tuesday, March 19
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Thursday, March 21
• Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.
Monday, April 8
• Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon
Tuesday, April 9
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, April 16
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Monday, April 22
• Challis elementary teachers collaboration day
Tuesday, May 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, May 15
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Sunday, May 19
• Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 23
• Final day of school in Challis
Tuesday, June 11
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, June 18
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Tuesday, July 9
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, July 16
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall