Thursday, Aug. 26

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

n Program on bears and fire, 7 p.m., Redfish amphitheater

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

Friday, Aug. 27

n Youth golf clinic and tournament, 3 p.m., Challis Golf Course

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

n Sawtooth lecture series, fish migration, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum

Saturday, Aug. 28

n Dan Strand Viking Memorial golf tournament, 10:30 a.m., Challis Golf Course

n Sawtooth Salmon Festival, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Stanley Museum

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

n Program on salmon, 7 p.m., Redfish amphitheater

Sunday, Aug. 29

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

Tuesday, Aug. 31

n Stanley library district budget hearing, 5:15 p.m., Stanley library

Wednesday, Sept. 1

n Challis city budget hearing, 5 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Sept. 2

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

n Custer County budget hearing, 6 p.m., courthouse

n Custer County Planning and Zoning, hearing, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

Saturday, Sept. 4

n Heritage Day, 10 a.m., Clayton Museum

Tuesday, Sept. 7

n Stanley City Council budget hearing and meeting, 5 p.m., Community Building

Thursday, Sept. 9

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Saturday, Sept. 11

n CHS class of 1970 reunion, 4 p.m., Y-Inn

Monday, Sept. 13

n Block grant hearing on fire hall, 4 p.m., courthouse

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Sept. 15

n Hearing on possible sale of Challis middle school, 6 p.m., auditorium

Thursday, Sept. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Thursday, Sept. 23

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Thursday, Sept. 30

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Monday, Oct. 11

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Oct. 14

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

n Election Day

Monday, Nov. 8

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 11

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

— 2022--

Saturday, July 16

n Atomic Days, Arco

n Hang gliders in Mackay

