Thursday, Aug. 26
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
n Program on bears and fire, 7 p.m., Redfish amphitheater
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
Friday, Aug. 27
n Youth golf clinic and tournament, 3 p.m., Challis Golf Course
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
n Sawtooth lecture series, fish migration, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Saturday, Aug. 28
n Dan Strand Viking Memorial golf tournament, 10:30 a.m., Challis Golf Course
n Sawtooth Salmon Festival, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Stanley Museum
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
n Program on salmon, 7 p.m., Redfish amphitheater
Sunday, Aug. 29
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
Tuesday, Aug. 31
n Stanley library district budget hearing, 5:15 p.m., Stanley library
Wednesday, Sept. 1
n Challis city budget hearing, 5 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Sept. 2
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
n Custer County budget hearing, 6 p.m., courthouse
n Custer County Planning and Zoning, hearing, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Saturday, Sept. 4
n Heritage Day, 10 a.m., Clayton Museum
Tuesday, Sept. 7
n Stanley City Council budget hearing and meeting, 5 p.m., Community Building
Thursday, Sept. 9
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Saturday, Sept. 11
n CHS class of 1970 reunion, 4 p.m., Y-Inn
Monday, Sept. 13
n Block grant hearing on fire hall, 4 p.m., courthouse
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 15
n Hearing on possible sale of Challis middle school, 6 p.m., auditorium
Thursday, Sept. 16
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Thursday, Sept. 23
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Thursday, Sept. 30
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Monday, Oct. 11
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 14
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
n Election Day
Monday, Nov. 8
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 11
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 16
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
— 2022--
Saturday, July 16
n Atomic Days, Arco
n Hang gliders in Mackay