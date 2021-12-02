Thursday, Dec. 2

n Challis City Council public hearing, 5:30 p.m., City Hall

Friday, Dec. 3

n Arco Festival of Trees, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., junior high

n Christmas bazaars, 9-4, Challis Legion Hall; 10-6, Challis Community Event Center

n Christmas tree lighting and singalong, 5:30 p.m., Challis middle school

n Parade of lights, 6 p.m., Challis Main street

n CHS wrestling at American Falls

Saturday, Dec. 4

n Arco Festival of Trees, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., junior high

n Christmas bazaars, 9-4, Challis Legion Hall; 10-5, Challis Community Event Center

n Challis Christmas shop hop, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

n CHS boys basketball at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.

n CHS wrestling at American Falls

Tuesday, Dec. 7

n CHS boys basketball vs. Salmon, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

n Fish and Game open house on hunting seasons, 3-6 p.m., Salmon Fish and Game office

n CHS wrestling at South Fremont, 5 p.m.

n Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School

Thursday, Dec. 9

n CHS girls basketball at Richfield, 5:30 p.m.

n CHS boys basketball at Clark County, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

n CHS wrestling at Marsh Valley

n Story time with Santa, 2 p.m., Penwell House

Saturday, Dec. 11

n CHS girls and boys basketball at Leadore, 1 p.m.

n CHS wrestling at Marsh Valley

Monday, Dec. 13

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

n Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School

Tuesday, Dec. 14

n CHS girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Dec. 15

n CHS wrestling, home, 5 p.m.

n CHS boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

n CHS girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

n CHS boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

n CHS girls and boys basketball vs. Watersprings, 1 p.m.

n CHS wrestling at Glenns Ferry

n Night parade, 6 p.m., Main Street, Mackay

n Christmas tree lighting and singalong, 6:30 p.m., Kids’ Park, Mackay

Tuesday, Dec. 21

n CHS girls basketball vs. Salmon, 5:30 p.m.

— 2022--

Tuesday, Jan. 4

n CHS boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

n CHS girls basketball vs. West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, Jan. 8

n CHS girls and boys basketball at Camas County, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

n CHS boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.

n CHS wrestling at Salmon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

n CHS girls and boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

n CHS boys basketball vs. Mackay, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

n CHS wrestling at Wendell

Saturday, Jan. 15

n CHS girls basketball at Grace, 1 p.m.

n CHS boys basketball vs. Grace, 1 p.m.

n CHS wrestling at Wendell

Tuesday, Jan. 18

n CHS girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

n CHS wrestling at Ririe, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

n CHS girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

n CHS wrestling at Aberdeen

Saturday, Jan. 22

n CHS girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 10 a.m.

n CHS boys basketball vs. West Jefferson, 1 p.m.

n CHS wrestling at Aberdeen

Wednesday, Jan. 26

n CHS wrestling at North Fremont, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

n CHS girls and boys basketball at Grace, 1 p.m.

n CHS wrestling at Clearwater

Saturday, Jan. 29

n CHS wrestling at Clearwater

Wednesday, Feb. 2

n CHS wrestling, home, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

n CHS boys basketball vs. Leadore, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

n CHS wrestling, home

Saturday, Feb. 5

n CHS wrestling, home

Tuesday, Feb. 8

n CHS boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Feb. 9

n CHS wrestling, home, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

n CHS boys basketball vs. Clark County, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, April 12

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, May 10

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, June 14

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, July 12

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, July 16

n Atomic Days, Arco

n Hang gliders in Mackay

Tuesday, Aug. 9

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 13

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 11

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 8

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 13

n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

