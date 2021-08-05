Thursday, Aug. 5

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay

n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley

n Dark sky reserve program, 7 p.m., Redfish Visitor Center

Friday, Aug. 6

n Sawtooth lecture series, climate change, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum

n Travis Leonard concert, 7-9 p.m. L7 Bar, Mackay

n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay

n Richard Blair concert, S&W Junction, Challis

n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley

Saturday, Aug. 7

n Smokey Bear’s birthday, 1-3 p.m., Redfish Visitor Center

n Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Challis senior center

n Travis Leonard concert, 7-9 p.m. L7 Bar, Mackay

n Fur trapping program, 7 p.m., Redfish Visitor Center

n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay

n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley

Sunday, Aug. 8

n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley

Monday, Aug. 9

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

n Stanley City Council, public hearing on mayor and council salaries, 9 a.m., Stanley Community Building

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Aug. 11

n Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School

Thursday, Aug. 12

n Braun Brothers Reunion, 4 p.m., Challis

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Friday, Aug. 13

n Braun Brothers Reunion, 4 p.m., Challis

n Sawtooth lecture series, hummingbirds, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum

Saturday, Aug. 14

n Braun Brothers Reunion, 1 p.m., Challis

Sunday, Aug. 15

n Challis Legion pancake breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Legion Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 17

n Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., Community Building

Thursday, Aug. 19

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Friday, Aug. 20

n Richard Blair band, Redfish Lake Lodge, Stanley

n Ride the Bayhorse, ATV ride, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park

n Sawtooth lecture series, pikas, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum

Saturday, Aug. 21

n Car show, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Tank Park, Mackay

n Ride the Bayhorse, ATV ride, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park

Wednesday, Aug. 25

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

Thursday, Aug. 26

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

Friday, Aug. 27

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

n Sawtooth lecture series, fish migration, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum

Saturday, Aug. 28

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

n Salmon Stampede rodeo

Sunday, Aug. 29

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

Thursday, Sept. 2

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

n Custer County budget hearing, 6 p.m., county courthouse

Tuesday, Sept. 7

n Stanley City Council budget hearing and meeting, 5 p.m., Community Building

Thursday, Sept. 9

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Monday, Sept. 13

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Sept. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Thursday, Sept. 23

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Thursday, Sept. 30

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Monday, Oct. 11

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Oct. 14

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

n Election Day

Monday, Nov. 8

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 11

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

— 2022--

Saturday, July 16

n Atomic Days, Arco

n Hang gliders in Mackay

