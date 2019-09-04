Wednesday, Sept. 4
n Challis Junior High volleyball at St. Anthony, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
n CHS volleyball at Salmon
n CHS cross country at Terreton
Friday, Sept. 6
n Filing deadline for city councils, school boards, cemetery and fire districts, 5 p.m.
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Challis Junior High volleyball at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m.
n CHS football vs. Grace, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
n Salmon River Industries tourney, 9 a.m., Salmon Valley Golf Course, Salmon
n Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park
n Mutt Strut, noon, Tank Park, Mackay
n Stoney LaRue, 5 p.m., Velvet Falls Dance Hall, Stanley
n CHS volleyball, tournament at Terreton
Tuesday, Sept. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Junior High volleyball at Arco, 4 p.m.
n CHS volleyball, 5:30, 7 p.m., at Mackay
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 11
n Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., Stanley Elementary School
Thursday, Sept. 12
n Challis volleyball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Friday, Sept. 13
n CHS football vs. North Gem, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
n Greenskeepers and fundraiser golf tournament, 10:30 a.m., Challis Golf Course
n Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park
n Mackay Summer Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Park
n CHS cross country, home invitational
n Challis volleyball vs. Leadore and Watersprings, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
n Challis volleyball vs. Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
n Challis Junior High volleyball vs. Mackay and Salmon, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
n Challis Junior High volleyball at Sugar City, 4 p.m.
n Challis volleyball at Arco, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
n Challis football vs. Oakley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
n Mackay Free BBQ, Tourist Park
n Mackay Summer Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Park
n Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park
n Challis cross country at Eagle
n Challis Junior High football at Richfield, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
n Challis cross country at Salmon
Friday, Sept. 27
n Challis football vs. Raft River, 7 p.m.
n Challis cross country at Arco
Saturday, Sept. 28
n Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park
n Mackay Summer Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Park
n Nature photography workshop, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Monday, Sept. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 3
n Challis cross country at Pocatello
Friday, Oct. 4
n Challis football vs. Watersprings, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
n Final Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park
Tuesday, Oct. 8
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 10
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Saturday, Oct. 12
n Door closer scramble, 11 a.m., Salmon Valley Golf Course, Salmon
Tuesday, Oct. 15
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, Oct. 20
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 23
n Challis cross country, district meet at Arco
Wednesday, Oct. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Saturday, Nov. 2
n State high school cross country meet at Pocatello
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 14
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Nov. 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, Nov. 25
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Friday, Dec. 6
n Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 12
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Sunday, May 17
n Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 21
n Last day of school in Challis