Events calendar Oct 21, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Oct. 22n Medicare made simple workshop, 4-5 p.m., Challis Legion Halln CHS football, senior night, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23n Bingo, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Challis senior centerSaturday, Oct. 30n Sawtooth Ski Club trail work day, 10 a.m., Park Creekn Halloween celebration, noon, Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuaryn Bingo, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Challis senior centern Kids’ Halloween party, 5:30-7 p.m., Challis librarySunday, Oct. 31n Sawtooth Ski Club trail work day, 10 a.m., Alturas LakeTuesday, Nov. 2n Election Day, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 3n Revival Gold open house 6-8 p.m., Sacajawea Center, SalmonThursday, Nov. 4n Custer County Planning and Zoning public hearing, 6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center Monday, Nov. 8n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 9n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City HallWednesday, Nov. 10n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City HallSunday, Nov. 21n Challis Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Legion HallMonday, Dec. 13n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 14n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City HallThursday, Dec. 16n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.— 2022--Saturday, July 16n Atomic Days, Arcon Hang gliders in Mackay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls man arrested for reportedly attacking victim from previous case Daybell trial officially moving to Ada County Morphio Accepted into Canada’s Top Accelerator in Silicon Valley Whiting, Jolene Hank Oliver O'Dowd Ankeny Pixelligent Expands Leadership Team Rigby City Police Chief being accused for misappropriating funds Cuzen Just Announced the Ultimate Gift for Matcha Lovers Stucki, Jerrold Mursion Set to Host Actionable Empathy, the Company’s Third Annual Symposium Exploring the ... Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.