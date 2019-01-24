Thursday, Jan. 24
n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
n Young artists’ show opening reception, 4-6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
n Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School, Rupert
n Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel curling tournament, 5 p.m., Stanley
Saturday, Jan. 26
n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School, Rupert
n Learn to curl class, noon, Stanley ice rink
n Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel curling tournament, Stanley
n Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
n Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 27
n Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel curling tournament, ends at noon, Stanley
Monday, Jan. 28
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Wednesday, Jan. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Sourdough starter class, 5 p.m., Stanley library
n Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 31
n Public hearing on proposed resort tax, 3 p.m., Mackay City Hall
Friday, Feb. 1
n Challis wrestling, home tournament
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Saturday, Feb. 2
n Challis wrestling, home tournament
n Kids’ ice fishing derby, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Jimmy Smith Lake, Clayton
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 4
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Feb. 5
n Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont
Wednesday, Feb. 6
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Cribbage night, 5 p.m., Stanley library
• Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Feb. 7
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Feb. 8
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center
Saturday, Feb. 9
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Cribbage tournament, 5 p.m., Stanley library
Monday, Feb. 11
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Feb. 12
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, Feb. 15
• Stanley winterfest
Saturday, Feb. 16
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Stanley winterfest
Sunday, Feb. 17
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Feb. 19
• Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
• Big game season open house, 4-7 p.m., Salmon Fish and Game office
Wednesday, Feb. 20
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Big game season open house, 4-7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
• Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Wednesday, Feb. 27
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Feb. 28
• Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Saturday, March 2
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Wednesday, March 6
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, March 7
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, March 11
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, March 12
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, March 15
• North Custer Historical Society meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
• Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center
Sunday, March 17
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, March 19
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, March 21
• Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, April 3
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, April 4
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, April 8
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, April 9
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, April 12
• State fiddle contest, Hailey
Saturday, April 13
• State fiddle contest, Hailey
Tuesday, April 16
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, April 21
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, April 22
• Challis elementary teacher collaboration day
Wednesday, April 24
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, May 1
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, May 2
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, May 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Monday, May 13
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, May 15
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, May 19
• Challis High School graduation
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Thursday, May 23
• Final day of school in Challis
Wednesday, May 29
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Saturday, June 1
• Car show, Y-intersection, Challis
• Spank Martiny broncs and bulls, Challis rodeo grounds
Wednesday, June 5
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, June 6
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, June 10
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, June 11
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, June 14
• Mackay rodeo
Saturday, June 15
• River of no Return endurance run, Challis
• Mackay rodeo
Sunday, June 16
• Mackay rodeo
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, June 18
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Monday, June 24
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, July 3
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, July 8
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, July 9
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, July 16
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Saturday, July 20
• Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley
• Round Valley horse show
Sunday, July 21
• Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, July 31
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 1
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Sunday, Aug. 10
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, Aug. 12
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Sept. 5
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, Sept. 9
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Sunday, Sept. 15
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Saturday, Sept. 21
• Mackay BBQ, Tourist Park
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, Oct. 20
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Wednesday, nov. 6
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, nov. 7
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, nov. 12
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Sunday, nov. 17
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, nov. 19
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, nov. 25
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, nov. 28
• Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Dec. 6
• Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Sunday, Dec. 15
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse