Thursday, Jan. 3
n The HUB reopens after holiday break, Challis
n Challis girls basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Jan. 4
n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 5
n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 7
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 8
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Jan. 9
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., elementary school
n Challis wrestling, at Salmon with Ririe, 5 p.m.
n Challis girls basketball at Oakley, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
n Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Custer County Commission zoning hearing, 5 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Jan. 15
• Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Jan. 16
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis wrestling, at Snake River
Thursday, Jan. 17
• Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls
Saturday, Jan. 19
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls
• Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, Salmon Elks Lodge
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 21
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis elementary teacher collaboration day
Tuesday, Jan. 22
• Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
• Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
• Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
• Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
• Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School
Saturday, Jan. 26
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon
• Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School
• Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
• Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 28
• Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Wednesday, Jan. 30
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
• Challis wrestling, home tournament
Saturday, Feb. 2
• Challis wrestling, home tournament
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
• Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
• Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont
Wednesday, Feb. 6
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Feb. 7
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Feb. 8
• Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center
Saturday, Feb. 9
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Monday, Feb. 11
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Feb. 12
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, Feb. 16
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Tuesday, Feb. 19
• Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Feb. 20
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Wednesday, Feb. 27
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Feb. 28
• Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Saturday, March 2
• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Wednesday, March 6
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, March 7
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, March 11
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, March 12
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, March 16
• Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center
Tuesday, March 19
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, March 21
• Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, April 3
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, April 4
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, April 8
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon
Tuesday, April 9
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, April 16
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, April 22
• Challis elementary teachers collaboration day
Wednesday, April 24
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, May 1
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, May 2
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, May 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Monday, May 13
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, May 15
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, May 19
• Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 23
• Final day of school in Challis
Wednesday, May 29
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Wednesday, June 5
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, June 6
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, June 10
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, June 11
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, June 18
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Monday, June 24
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, July 3
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, July 8
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, July 9
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, July 16
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, July 31
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 1
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, Aug. 12
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Sept. 5
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, Sept. 9
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, Nov. 25
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, Dec. 9
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse