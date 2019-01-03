Thursday, Jan. 3

n The HUB reopens after holiday break, Challis

n Challis girls basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Jan. 4

n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, Jan. 8

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Jan. 9

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., elementary school

n Challis wrestling, at Salmon with Ririe, 5 p.m.

n Challis girls basketball at Oakley, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 10

n Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Custer County Commission zoning hearing, 5 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis wrestling, at Snake River

Thursday, Jan. 17

Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

Saturday, Jan. 19

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, Salmon Elks Lodge

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis elementary teacher collaboration day

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.

Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

Saturday, Jan. 26

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon

Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Wednesday, Jan. 30

• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Challis wrestling, home tournament

Saturday, Feb. 2

Challis wrestling, home tournament

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 7

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Feb. 8

Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center

Saturday, Feb. 9

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Monday, Feb. 11

• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, Feb. 16

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Feb. 28

Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Saturday, March 2

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Wednesday, March 6

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, March 7

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, March 11

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, March 12

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, March 16

Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center

Tuesday, March 19

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, March 21

Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, April 3

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, April 4

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, April 8

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon

Tuesday, April 9

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, April 16

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Monday, April 22

Challis elementary teachers collaboration day

Wednesday, April 24

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, May 1

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, May 2

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, May 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Monday, May 13

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, May 15

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, May 19

Challis High School graduation

Thursday, May 23

Final day of school in Challis

Wednesday, May 29

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Wednesday, June 5

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, June 6

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, June 10

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, June 11

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, June 18

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Monday, June 24

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, July 3

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, July 8

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, July 9

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, July 16

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, July 31

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Thursday, Aug. 1

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, Aug. 12

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 20

• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Sept. 5

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, Sept. 9

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 17

• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 3

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Nov. 7

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 19

• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Monday, Nov. 25

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, Dec. 9

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 17

• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, Dec. 26

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

