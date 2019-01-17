Thursday, Jan. 17

n Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, 7 p.m., Salmon Elks Lodge,

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, Jan. 21

n Challis elementary teacher collaboration day

n University of Idaho extension beef school, 1-4 p.m., Legion Hall, Challis

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, Jan. 22

n University of Idaho extension beef school, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ken’s Club, Mackay

n Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Color and chill program, 5 p.m., Stanley library

n Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.

n Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

n Young artists’ show opening reception, 4-6 p.m., MadDog Gallery

n Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School, Rupert

Saturday, Jan. 26

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Sourdough starter class, 5 p.m., Stanley library

Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Challis wrestling, home tournament

Saturday, Feb. 2

Challis wrestling, home tournament

Kid’s ice fishing derby, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Jimmy Smith Lake, Clayton

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Cribbage night, 5 p.m., Stanley library

Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 7

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Feb. 8

Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center

Saturday, Feb. 9

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Cribbage tournament, 5 p.m., Stanley library

Monday, Feb. 11

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Friday, Feb. 15

Stanley winterfest

Saturday, Feb. 16

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Stanley winterfest

Sunday, Feb. 17

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Big game season open house, 4-7 p.m., Salmon Fish and Game office

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Big game season open house, 4-7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Feb. 28

Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Saturday, March 2

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Wednesday, March 6

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, March 7

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, March 11

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, March 12

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Friday, March 15

North Custer Historical Society meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center

Sunday, March 17

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, March 19

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, March 21

Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, April 3

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, April 4

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, April 8

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, April 9

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Friday, April 12

State fiddle contest, Hailey

Saturday, April 13

State fiddle contest, Hailey

Tuesday, April 16

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, April 21

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, April 22

Challis elementary teacher collaboration day

Wednesday, April 24

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, May 1

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, May 2

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, May 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Monday, May 13

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, May 15

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, May 19

Challis High School graduation

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Thursday, May 23

Final day of school in Challis

Wednesday, May 29

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Saturday, June 1

Car show, Y-intersection, Challis

Spank Martiny broncs and bulls, Challis rodeo grounds

Wednesday, June 5

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, June 6

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, June 10

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, June 11

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Friday, June 14

Mackay rodeo

Saturday, June 15

River of no Return endurance run, Challis

Mackay rodeo

Sunday, June 16

Mackay rodeo

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, June 18

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Monday, June 24

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, July 3

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, July 8

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, July 9

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, July 16

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Saturday, July 20

Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley

Round Valley horse show

Sunday, July 21

Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, July 31

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Thursday, Aug. 1

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Sunday, Aug. 10

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, Aug. 12

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Sept. 5

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, Sept. 9

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sunday, Sept. 15

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Saturday, Sept. 21

Mackay BBQ, Tourist Park

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 3

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, Oct. 20

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley

Wednesday, nov. 6

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, nov. 7

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, nov. 12

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sunday, nov. 17

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, nov. 19

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Monday, nov. 25

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, nov. 28

Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Dec. 6

Holiday light parade, Challis

Monday, Dec. 9

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sunday, Dec. 15

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, Dec. 26

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

