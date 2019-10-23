Wednesday, Oct. 23
n Challis cross country, district meet at Arco, 3 p.m.
n Salmon River Electric board meeting, 11 a.m., Cowboy Up Cafe, May
Thursday, Oct. 24
n Free flu shots, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Salmon public health office, 208-756-2123
n Challis Junior High girls basketball, at Mackay, 4:30 p.m.
n Challis Junior High wrestling at St. Anthony
n Harvest chili feed, 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints, Challis
Friday, Oct. 25
n Challis Junior High girls basketball at Salmon, 4 and 5:30 p.m.
n Pumpkin painting and carving, 4-6 p.m., Challis Masonic Lodge
n Midnight Traveler, Idaho premiere, 7 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
n Lost Rivers football at Raft River, 7 p.m.
n CHS football at Hazelton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
n Ski trail cleanup, Park Creek near Stanley
n Midnight Traveler, Idaho premiere, 7 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
Sunday, Oct. 27
n Ski trail cleanup, Alturas Lake, near Stanley
Wednesday, Oct. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Thursday, Oct. 31
n Trunk or Treat, Challis LDS church, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
n Challis Junior High football at Mackay, 4 p.m.
n CHS football at Mackay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
n State high school cross country meet at Pocatello
n Challis Arts Council, soup and song, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
Monday, Nov. 4
n Forum on responsible technology and digital abuse, 7 p.m., Challis middle school auditorium, Main street
Tuesday, Nov. 5
n Election Day, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
n Challis Arts Council soup and song, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 14
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Nov. 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, Nov. 25
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Friday, Dec. 6
n Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Sunday, May 17
n Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 21
n Last day of school in Challis