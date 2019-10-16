Wednesday, Oct. 16
n CHS volleyball district tournament vs. Butte County, 6 p.m., Blackfoot
Thursday, Oct. 17
n Challis school board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Friday, Oct. 18
n CHS football at Carey, 7 p.m.
n Lost Rivers football vs. Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
n Senior citizens fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Challis Legion Hall
Sunday, Oct. 20
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, Oct. 21
n Free flu shots, 1-5 p.m. Challis public health office, 208-879-2504
Tuesday, Oct. 22
n Free flu shots, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mackay public health office, 208-588-2947
n Panel discussion on future of salmon, 6 p.m., Salmon City Center, 200 Main St.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
n Challis cross country, district meet at Arco
n Salmon River Electric board meeting, 11 a.m., Cowboy Up Cafe, May
Thursday, Oct. 24
n Free flu shots, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Salmon public health office, 208-756-2123
Friday, Oct. 25
n Challis Junior High football vs. Valley, 4 p.m.
n Lost Rivers football at Raft River, 7 p.m.
n CHS football at Hazelton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Friday, Nov. 1
n Challis Junior High football at Mackay, 4 p.m.
n CHS football at Mackay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
n State high school cross country meet at Pocatello
n Challis Arts Council, soup and song, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
Monday, Nov. 4
n Forum on responsible technology and digital abuse, 7 p.m., Challis middle school auditorium, Main street
Tuesday, Nov. 5
n Election Day, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
n Challis Arts Council soup and song, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 14
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Nov. 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, Nov. 25
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Friday, Dec. 6
n Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Sunday, May 17
n Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 21
n Last day of school in Challis