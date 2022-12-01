Thursday, Dec. 1
Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Courthouse
CHS girls basketball at Leadore, 5:30 p.m.
CHS boys basketball at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Christmas tree lighting, old Challis Middle School, 5 p.m.
Christmas parade of lights, Challis Main street, 6 p.m.
Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Christmas concert, old Challis Middle School, 7 p.m.
CHS boys wrestling at American Falls
CHS girls wrestling at Grace
CHS boys basketball at Dietrich
Saturday, Dec. 3
Breakfast with Santa, 8-10 a.m., Joe Nowacki Community Center, Mackay
Kids' crafts, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Joe Nowacki Community Center, Mackay
Winterfest bazaar, 10 a.m., Ken's Club, Mackay
Challis community wood lot distribution, 10 a.m.-noon
Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Winterfest scavenger hunt, noon, Sammy's, Mackay
Kids' movie, 2 p.m., Main Theater, Mackay
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit kids, 4-6 p.m., Scoops, Mackay
Christmas tree lighting and caroling, 5:30 p.m., downtown Mackay
Winterfest parade of lights, 6:30 p.m., Mackay
CHS boys wrestling at American Falls
CHS girls wrestling at Grace
CHS boys basketball at Dietrich
Tuesday, Dec. 6
CHS girls basketball vs. Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Community meeting on Moose Fire, 6 p.m., Public Lands Center, Salmon
Wednesday, Dec. 7
CHS boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., Community Building
Challis Elementary School Christmas concert
Friday, Dec. 9
CHS wrestling at Marsh Valley
Storytime with Santa, Penwell House, Challis
Saturday, Dec. 10
CHS girls and boys basketball at Grace, 2:30 p.m.
Challis Shop Hop
CHS wrestling at Marsh Valley
Monday, Dec. 12
Custer County Commission, Courthouse
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Dec. 13
CHS girls and boys basketball vs. Watersprings, 4 p.m.
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
CHS wrestling at Snake River, 6 p.m.
Big Lost River Ground Water District annual meeting, 7 p.m., Butte County Business Center, Arco
Thursday, Dec. 15
CHS girls and boys basketball at Carey, 5:30 p.m.
CHS Christmas concert
Friday, Dec. 16
CHS boys wrestling at Glenns Ferry
CHS boys basketball vs. Hagerman, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
CHS girls basketball vs. West Jefferson, 1 p.m.
CHS girls wrestling at Ririe
Tuesday, Dec. 20
CHS girls basketball vs. Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
CHS boys basketball vs. Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Custer County Commission, Courthouse
2023
Tuesday, Jan. 3
CHS boys basketball at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
CHS girls basketball at Watersprings, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
CHS girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Buhl
Saturday, Jan. 7
CHS girls and boys basketball at Leadore, 1 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Buhl
Tuesday, Jan. 10
CHS boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
CHS wrestling at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
CHS girls and boys basketball at Hagerman, 5:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Wendell
Saturday, Jan. 14
CHS girls and boys basketball vs. Grace, noon
CHS wrestling at Wendell
Wednesday, Jan. 18
CHS girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
CHS wrestling vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
CHS girls basketball at Grace, 1 p.m.
CHS boys basketball vs. Grace, 1 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Aberdeen
Saturday, Jan. 21
CHS girls and boys basketball vs. Clark County, 4:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Aberdeen
Wednesday, Jan. 25
CHS boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
CHS girls basketball at Grace, 5:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling vs. Ririe, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
CHS wrestling at Clearwater Valley
CHS boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
CHS wrestling at Clearwater Valley
CHS boys basketball at Watersprings, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
CHS wrestling vs. North Fremont, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
CHS wrestling home tourney
Saturday, Feb. 4
CHS wrestling home tourney
Tuesday, Feb. 7
CHS boys basketball vs. Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
CHS wrestling at Firth
Thursday, Feb. 9
CHS boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
District wrestling tourney in Salmon
Saturday, March 4
Sawtooth Ski Festival, chili feed and poker run, Park Creek
Sunday, March 5
Sawtooth Ski Festival, soup kitchen, Alturas
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.