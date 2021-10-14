Events calendar Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 14n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City HallFriday, Oct. 15 n CHS football vs. Grace, 7 p.m.; JV 5 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 16n Cardboard challenge, 1:30-3 p.m., Challis libraryn Bingo, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Challis senior centerTuesday, Oct. 19n City of Challis open house on water project, 5-7 p.m., City HallWednesday, Oct. 20n District cross country tournament in Challis, 3 p.m.n Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary SchoolFriday, Oct. 22n Medicare made simple workshop, 4-5 p.m., Challis Legion Halln CHS football senior night, 6 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 23n Bingo, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Challis senior centerSaturday, Oct. 30n Halloween celebration, noon, Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuaryn Bingo, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Challis senior centern Kids’ Halloween party, 5:30-7 p.m., Challis library Tuesday, Nov. 2n Election Day, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 3n Revival Gold open house 6-8 p.m., Sacajawea Center, SalmonThursday, Nov. 4n Custer County Planning and Zoning public hearing, 6 p.m., Challis Community Event CenterMonday, Nov. 8n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 9n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City HallMonday, Dec. 13n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 14n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City HallThursday, Dec. 16n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.— 2022--Saturday, July 16n Atomic Days, Arcon Hang gliders in Mackay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Halloween Politics Tournament Celebration Chs Medicare Cross Country Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone® ... BOYS SOCCER: Blackfoot blanks Hillcrest, 1-0, winning the 4A District 6 crown Akoustis Receives Design Win and Increases Volume Shipments to Tier-1 WiFi 6E OEM Poole, Philip GTX Corp Signs Development Collaboration and Reseller Agreement with LifeConnect INL partners with Arizona company to produce clean hydrogen Teacher Feature: Danielle Bogard mPhase Signs Agreements to Add 625 mPower Sites in Illinois Bonneville County man arrested, reportedly beat neighbor in bloody attack Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.