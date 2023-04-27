Thursday, April 27
Custer County bid opening, 10 a.m., courthouse
RiverCats vs. West Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Salmon River Electric member meeting, 7 p.m., Challis High School
Friday, April 28
CHS rodeo at Leadore, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
CHS rodeo at Leadore, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Challis school board budget workshop, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Wednesday, May 3
Challis Hot Springs sale ceremony, 11 a.m.
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, May 4
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Friday, May 5
CHS rodeo at Arco, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
CHS rodeo at Arco, 8 a.m.
Mackay High School prom, 8:30 p.m., MHS
Monday, May 8
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, May 9
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, May 10
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Thursday, May 11
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Friday, May 12
CHS rodeo at Mackay, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
CHS rodeo at Mackay, 8 a.m.
Craft and gift market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. South Custer Fire Hall, Mackay
Wednesday, May 17
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Thursday, May 18
CHS rodeo at Salmon, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 19
CHS rodeo at Salmon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
CHS rodeo at Salmon, 10 a.m., dinner and awards follow
Monday, May 22
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay High School graduation
Challis schools spring concert, 7 p.m, auditorium
Tuesday, May 23
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, May 25
CHS graduation, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Thursday, June 1
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, June 8
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, June 12
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, June 13
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, June 14
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Friday, June 16
Mackay Rodeo, 7 p.m., rodeo grounds
Saturday, June 17
Mackay Rodeo parade, noon, Main Street
Mackay Rodeo, 1 p.m., rodeo grounds
River of No Return Endurance Run, Challis
Wednesday, June 21
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Thursday, June 22
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Friday, June 23
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Saturday, June 24
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Sunday, June 25
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Monday, June 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, June 27
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 5
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, July 6
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 10
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, July 11
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, July 13
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, July 19
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, July 24
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, July 25
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 3
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Thursday, Aug. 10
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Aug. 14
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Monday, Aug. 28
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Sept. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Thursday, Sept. 14
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Sept. 25
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 5
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 12
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Oct. 23
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Custer County Commission, Stanley
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Nov. 2
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Nov. 13
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Nov. 27
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Dec. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 14
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
