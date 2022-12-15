Thursday, Dec. 15
CHS girls and boys basketball at Carey, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
CHS boys wrestling at Glenns Ferry
CHS boys basketball vs. Hagerman, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
CHS girls basketball vs. West Jefferson, 1 p.m.
CHS girls wrestling at Ririe
Monday, Dec. 19
CHS Christmas concert, 7 p.m., middle school auditorium
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Fish and Game open house on hunting seasons, 4-6 p.m., Salmon Fish and Game office
CHS girls basketball vs. Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Challis Elementary Christmas concert, 7 p.m., CHS
Thursday, Dec. 22
CHS boys basketball vs. Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Custer County Commission, Courthouse
Friday, Dec. 30
Micky and the Motorcars, Muzzie Braun, 8 p.m., Velvet Falls Dance Hall, Stanley
Saturday, Dec. 31
Fireworks, 10 p.m., Stanley
Tuesday, Jan. 3
CHS boys basketball at West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
CHS girls basketball at Watersprings, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
CHS girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Buhl
Saturday, Jan. 7
CHS girls and boys basketball at Leadore, 1 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Buhl
Tuesday, Jan. 10
CHS boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
CHS wrestling at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
CHS girls and boys basketball at Hagerman, 5:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Wendell
Saturday, Jan. 14
CHS girls and boys basketball vs. Grace, noon
CHS wrestling at Wendell
Wednesday, Jan. 18
CHS girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
CHS wrestling vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
CHS girls basketball at Grace, 1 p.m.
CHS boys basketball vs. Grace, 1 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Aberdeen
Saturday, Jan. 21
CHS girls and boys basketball vs. Clark County, 4:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling at Aberdeen
Wednesday, Jan. 25
CHS boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
CHS girls basketball at Grace, 5:30 p.m.
CHS wrestling vs. Ririe, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Bonspiel, Stanley ice rink
CHS wrestling at Clearwater Valley
CHS boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
CHS wrestling at Clearwater Valley
CHS boys basketball at Watersprings, 1 p.m.
Bonspiel, Stanley ice rink
Sunday, Jan. 29
Bonspiel, Stanley ice rink
Wednesday, Feb. 1
CHS wrestling vs. North Fremont, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
CHS wrestling home tourney
Stanley hockey tournament
Saturday, Feb. 4
CHS wrestling home tourney
Stanley hockey tournament
Sunday, Feb. 5
Stanley hockey tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 7
CHS boys basketball vs. Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
CHS wrestling at Firth
Thursday, Feb. 9
CHS boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Snowmobilers' ball and fun run, Stanley
Saturday, Feb. 11
Snowmobilers' ball and fun run, Stanley
Thursday, Feb. 16
District wrestling tourney in Salmon
Friday, Feb. 17
Stanley Winterfest
Saturday, Feb. 18
Stanley Winterfest
Saturday, March 4
Sawtooth Ski Festival, chili feed and poker run, Park Creek
Sunday, March 5
Sawtooth Ski Festival, soup kitchen, Alturas
