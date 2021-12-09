Thursday, Dec. 9
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n CHS girls basketball at Richfield, 5:30 p.m.
n CHS boys basketball at Clark County, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
n CHS wrestling at Marsh Valley
n Story time with Santa, 2 p.m., Penwell House
Saturday, Dec. 11
n CHS girls and boys basketball at Leadore, 1 p.m.
n CHS wrestling at Marsh Valley
Monday, Dec. 13
n Custer County Commission, 8 a.m., courthouse
n CHS senior project showcase, 1 p.m., CHS gym
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
n CHS girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 15
n CHS wrestling, home, 5 p.m.
n CHS boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
n CHS girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
n CHS boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
n CHS girls and boys basketball vs. Watersprings, 1 p.m.
n CHS wrestling at Glenns Ferry
n Winterfest parade, 6 p.m., Main Street, Mackay
n Christmas tree lighting, singalong, Santa, picnic, 6:30 p.m., Kids’ Park, Mackay
Tuesday, Dec. 21
n CHS girls basketball vs. Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
n Custer County Commission, 8 a.m., Courthouse
— 2022--
Tuesday, Jan. 4
n CHS boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
n CHS girls basketball vs. West Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, Jan. 8
n CHS girls and boys basketball at Camas County, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
n CHS boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
n CHS wrestling at Salmon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
n CHS girls and boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
n CHS boys basketball vs. Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
n CHS wrestling at Wendell
Saturday, Jan. 15
n CHS girls basketball at Grace, 1 p.m.
n CHS boys basketball vs. Grace, 1 p.m.
n CHS wrestling at Wendell
Tuesday, Jan. 18
n CHS girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
n CHS wrestling at Ririe, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
n CHS girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
n CHS wrestling at Aberdeen
Saturday, Jan. 22
n CHS girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 10 a.m.
n CHS boys basketball vs. West Jefferson, 1 p.m.
n CHS wrestling at Aberdeen
Wednesday, Jan. 26
n CHS wrestling at North Fremont, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
n CHS girls and boys basketball at Grace, 1 p.m.
n CHS wrestling at Clearwater
Saturday, Jan. 29
n CHS wrestling at Clearwater
Wednesday, Feb. 2
n CHS wrestling, home, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
n CHS boys basketball vs. Leadore, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
n CHS wrestling, home
Saturday, Feb. 5
n CHS wrestling, home
Tuesday, Feb. 8
n CHS boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Feb. 9
n CHS wrestling, home, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
n CHS boys basketball vs. Clark County, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, April 12
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, May 10
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, June 14
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, July 12
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, July 16
n Atomic Days, Arco
n Hang gliders in Mackay
Tuesday, Aug. 9
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 13
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 11
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 8
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 13
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall