Saturday, Oct. 30

n Potato giveaway, 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Challis

n Sawtooth Ski Club trail work day, 10 a.m., Park Creek

n Halloween celebration, noon, Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary

n Bingo, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Challis senior center

n Kids’ Halloween party, 5:30-7 p.m., Challis library

n Fall festival, 5:30-7 p.m., Living Waters Ranch, Challis

Sunday, Oct. 31

n Sawtooth Ski Club trail work day, 10 a.m., Alturas Lake

Tuesday, Nov. 2

n Election Day, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

n Revival Gold open house 6-8 p.m., Sacajawea Center, Salmon

Thursday, Nov. 4

n Custer County Planning and Zoning public hearing, 6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

Monday, Nov. 8

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Monday, Dec. 13

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

— 2022--

Saturday, July 16

n Atomic Days, Arco

n Hang gliders in Mackay

Tags

Recommended for you