Events calendar Oct 28, 2021

Saturday, Oct. 30
n Potato giveaway, 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Challis
n Sawtooth Ski Club trail work day, 10 a.m., Park Creek 
n Halloween celebration, noon, Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary
n Bingo, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Challis senior center
n Kids' Halloween party, 5:30-7 p.m., Challis library
n Fall festival, 5:30-7 p.m., Living Waters Ranch, Challis

Sunday, Oct. 31
n Sawtooth Ski Club trail work day, 10 a.m., Alturas Lake

Tuesday, Nov. 2
n Election Day, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3
n Revival Gold open house 6-8 p.m., Sacajawea Center, Salmon

Thursday, Nov. 4
n Custer County Planning and Zoning public hearing, 6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

Monday, Nov. 8 
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Monday, Dec. 13
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 16
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

— 2022--

Saturday, July 16
n Atomic Days, Arco
n Hang gliders in Mackay