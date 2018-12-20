Thursday, Dec. 20

n Stanley City Council, noon, Stanley Community Room

n Salmon River Electric Co-op board meeting, 1 p.m., Salmon River Electric board room, Challis

n Big game hunting season open house, 4-7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

n Challis girls basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis boys basketball at Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Saturday, Dec. 22

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Custer County Courthouse

Thursday, Dec. 27

n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Saturday, Dec. 29

n Christmas bird count, 8 a.m., Ellis post office

Wednesday, Jan. 2

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Thursday, Jan. 3

n Challis girls basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Jan. 4

n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament

n Challis boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, Jan. 8

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Jan. 9

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis wrestling, at Salmon with Ririe, 5 p.m.

n Challis girls basketball at Oakley, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 10

n Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

n Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament

Saturday, Jan. 12

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, Jan. 15

n Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Wednesday, Jan. 16

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis wrestling, at Snake River

Thursday, Jan. 17

n Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

n Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

Saturday, Jan. 19

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

n Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, Salmon Elks Lodge

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis elementary teacher collaboration day

Tuesday, Jan. 22

n Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

n Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.

n Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

n Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

n Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

Saturday, Jan. 26

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon

n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

n Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

n Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Wednesday, Jan. 30

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

n Challis wrestling, home tournament

Saturday, Feb. 2

n Challis wrestling, home tournament

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

n Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont

Wednesday, Feb. 6

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

n Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center

Saturday, Feb. 9

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Tuesday, Feb. 12

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, Feb. 16

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Tuesday, Feb. 19

n Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Wednesday, Feb. 20

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Thursday, Feb. 28

n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Saturday, March 2

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Tuesday, March 12

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, March 16

n Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center

Tuesday, March 19

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Thursday, March 21

n Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.

Monday, April 8

n Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon

Tuesday, April 9

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, April 16

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Monday, April 22

n Challis elementary teachers collaboration day

Tuesday, May 8

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, May 15

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Sunday, May 19

n Challis High School graduation

Thursday, May 23

n Final day of school in Challis

Tuesday, June 11

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, June 18

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Tuesday, July 9

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, July 16

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Tuesday, Aug. 13

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 8

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 12

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Load comments