Thursday, Dec. 20
n Stanley City Council, noon, Stanley Community Room
n Salmon River Electric Co-op board meeting, 1 p.m., Salmon River Electric board room, Challis
n Big game hunting season open house, 4-7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
n Challis girls basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis boys basketball at Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 21
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Saturday, Dec. 22
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Custer County Courthouse
Thursday, Dec. 27
n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Saturday, Dec. 29
n Christmas bird count, 8 a.m., Ellis post office
Wednesday, Jan. 2
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Thursday, Jan. 3
n Challis girls basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Jan. 4
n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament
n Challis boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 5
n Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 7
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 8
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Jan. 9
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis wrestling, at Salmon with Ririe, 5 p.m.
n Challis girls basketball at Oakley, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
n Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
n Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament
Saturday, Jan. 12
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.
n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 15
n Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Wednesday, Jan. 16
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis wrestling, at Snake River
Thursday, Jan. 17
n Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
n Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls
Saturday, Jan. 19
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls
n Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, Salmon Elks Lodge
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 21
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis elementary teacher collaboration day
Tuesday, Jan. 22
n Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
n Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.
n Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
n Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
n Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School
Saturday, Jan. 26
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon
n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School
n Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
n Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 28
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Wednesday, Jan. 30
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
n Challis wrestling, home tournament
Saturday, Feb. 2
n Challis wrestling, home tournament
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
n Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont
Wednesday, Feb. 6
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
n Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center
Saturday, Feb. 9
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Tuesday, Feb. 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, Feb. 16
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Tuesday, Feb. 19
n Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Wednesday, Feb. 20
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Thursday, Feb. 28
n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Saturday, March 2
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Tuesday, March 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Saturday, March 16
n Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center
Tuesday, March 19
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Thursday, March 21
n Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.
Monday, April 8
n Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon
Tuesday, April 9
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, April 16
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Monday, April 22
n Challis elementary teachers collaboration day
Tuesday, May 8
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, May 15
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Sunday, May 19
n Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 23
n Final day of school in Challis
Tuesday, June 11
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, June 18
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Tuesday, July 9
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, July 16
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Tuesday, Aug. 13
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 8
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall