Thursday, Aug. 10
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Braun Brothers Reunion music festival
Friday, Aug. 11
Braun Brothers Reunion music festival
Sawtooth Association presentation, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Saturday, Aug. 12
Braun Brothers Reunion music festival
Monday, Aug. 14
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Wings Over Mackay
Car show, Mackay, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, Aug. 25
Sawtooth Association presentation on salmon and steelhead recovery, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Saturday, Aug. 26
Sawtooth Salmon Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Monday, Aug. 28
First day of school in Challis
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Thursday, Sept. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Thursday, Sept. 14
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Sept. 25
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 5
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 12
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Oct. 23
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Custer County Commission, Stanley
Thursday, Nov. 2
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Nov. 13
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Nov. 27
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Dec. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Winter Festival, Mackay
Monday, Dec. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 14
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
