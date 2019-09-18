Wednesday, Sept. 18

n Challis Junior High volleyball vs. Mackay and Salmon, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

n Challis Junior High volleyball at Sugar City, 4 p.m.

n Challis volleyball at Arco, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

n Songs of the Salmon River region, 6 p.m., Land of the Yankee Fork State Park

Friday, Sept. 20

n 3 Stooges film festival, 4-8 p.m., Mackay Main Theater

n Challis football vs. Oakley, 7 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

n Mackay Free BBQ, Tourist Park

n Mackay Summer Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Park

n Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park

n Dan Strand Viking Memorial golf tourney, 10:30 a.m., Challis Golf Course

n Challis Junior High volleyball at Firth, 11 a.m.

n It’s a Mad, Mad World, 4 and 7 p.m., Mackay Main Theater

n Challis cross country at Eagle

n Firefighters Ball, 8 p.m., Velvet Falls dance hall, Stanley

Tuesday, Sept. 24

n CHS volleyball vs. Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

n Challis cross country at Salmon

Friday, Sept. 27

n Challis football vs. Raft River, 7 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football vs. North Gem, 7 p.m.

n Challis cross country at Arco

Saturday, Sept. 28

n Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park

n Mackay Summer Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Park

n Nature photography workshop, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n CHS volleyball at Grace, noon

Monday, Sept. 30

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Oct. 1

n CHS volleyball at Terreton

Thursday, Oct. 3

n Challis cross country at Pocatello

n CHS volleyball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

n Challis homecoming vs. Watersprings, 7 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football vs. Oakley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

n Final Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park

Tuesday, Oct. 8

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Oct. 10

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Friday, Oct. 11

n CHS football at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football at Grace, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

n Door closer scramble, 11 a.m., Salmon Valley Golf Course, Salmon

Tuesday, Oct. 15

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Friday, Oct. 18

n CHS football at Carey, 7 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football vs. Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 23

n Challis cross country, district meet at Arco

Friday, Oct. 25

n Challis Junior High football vs. Valley, 4 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football at Raft River, 7 p.m.

n CHS football at Hazelton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley

Friday, Nov. 1

n Challis Junior High football at Mackay, 4 p.m.

n CHS football at Mackay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

n State high school cross country meet at Pocatello

Tuesday, Nov. 12

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 14

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Nov. 17

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 19

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Monday, Nov. 25

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 28

n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center

Friday, Dec. 6

n Holiday light parade, Challis

Monday, Dec. 9

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 12

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Dec. 15

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 17

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, Dec. 26

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Sunday, May 17

n Challis High School graduation

Thursday, May 21

n Last day of school in Challis