Thursday, Oct. 3
n Challis cross country at Pocatello
n CHS volleyball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Idaho State Board of Education hearing on school content standards, 6 p.m., Challis Legion Hall
Friday, Oct. 4
n Lost Rivers football vs. Watersprings, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
n Final Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park
n CHS football at Arco, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
n CHS volleyball vs. Ririe and West Jefferson, 5 p.m., at Ririe
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 9
n Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Thursday, Oct. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Friday, Oct. 11
n CHS football at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.
n Lost Rivers football at Grace, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
n Door closer scramble, 11 a.m., Salmon Valley Golf Course, Salmon
Tuesday, Oct. 15
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Friday, Oct. 18
n CHS football at Carey, 7 p.m.
n Lost Rivers football vs. Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
n Senior citizens fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Challis Legion Hall
Sunday, Oct. 20
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 23
n Challis cross country, district meet at Arco
Friday, Oct. 25
n Challis Junior High football vs. Valley, 4 p.m.
n Lost Rivers football at Raft River, 7 p.m.
n CHS football at Hazelton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Friday, Nov. 1
n Challis Junior High football at Mackay, 4 p.m.
n CHS football at Mackay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
n State high school cross country meet at Pocatello
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 14
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Nov. 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, Nov. 25
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Friday, Dec. 6
n Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 12
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Sunday, May 17
n Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 21
n Last day of school in Challis