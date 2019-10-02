Thursday, Oct. 3

n Challis cross country at Pocatello

n CHS volleyball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Idaho State Board of Education hearing on school content standards, 6 p.m., Challis Legion Hall

Friday, Oct. 4

n Lost Rivers football vs. Watersprings, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

n Final Challis Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., city park

n CHS football at Arco, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

n CHS volleyball vs. Ririe and West Jefferson, 5 p.m., at Ririe

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 9

n Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., Challis Elementary School

Thursday, Oct. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Friday, Oct. 11

n CHS football at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football at Grace, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

n Door closer scramble, 11 a.m., Salmon Valley Golf Course, Salmon

Tuesday, Oct. 15

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Friday, Oct. 18

n CHS football at Carey, 7 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football vs. Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

n Senior citizens fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Challis Legion Hall

Sunday, Oct. 20

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 23

n Challis cross country, district meet at Arco

Friday, Oct. 25

n Challis Junior High football vs. Valley, 4 p.m.

n Lost Rivers football at Raft River, 7 p.m.

n CHS football at Hazelton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley

Friday, Nov. 1

n Challis Junior High football at Mackay, 4 p.m.

n CHS football at Mackay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

n State high school cross country meet at Pocatello

Tuesday, Nov. 12

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 14

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Nov. 17

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 19

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Monday, Nov. 25

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 28

n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center

Friday, Dec. 6

n Holiday light parade, Challis

Monday, Dec. 9

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 12

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Dec. 15

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 17

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, Dec. 26

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Sunday, May 17

n Challis High School graduation

Thursday, May 21

n Last day of school in Challis