Wednesday, Nov. 6

n Unveiling of commemorative quarter for Frank Church wilderness, 10 a.m., Salmon junior-senior high school

Thursday, Nov. 7

n Challis Junior High girls basketball vs. Butte, 4 p.m.

n Harvest dinner, 5 p.m., Challis Community Church

Friday, Nov. 8

n Challis Junior High girls basketball at Watersprings

n Challis Junior High wrestling at Salmon

n Lost Rivers football playoff vs. Clearwater Valley, 5:30 p.m., Holt Arena, Pocatello

n Challis Arts Council soup and song, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery

Saturday, Nov. 9

n Free potato giveaway, 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Challis

Monday, Nov. 11

n Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Land of the Yankee Fork State Park

n Veterans Day fish fry, 5 p.m., Legion Hall, Challis

Tuesday, Nov. 12

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

n Yankee Fork fish restoration update, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

Thursday, Nov. 14

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Friday, Nov. 15

n Women’s health clinic, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Challis

Sunday, Nov. 17

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 19

n Immunization clinic, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Challis, 208-879-2504

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Nov. 20

n Salmon River Electric board meeting, 1 p.m., Challis

Monday, Nov. 25

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 28

n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center

Friday, Dec. 6

n Holiday light parade, Challis

Monday, Dec. 9

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 10

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 12

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Dec. 15

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 17

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, Dec. 26

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Sunday, May 17

n Challis High School graduation

Thursday, May 21

n Last day of school in Challis