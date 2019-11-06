Wednesday, Nov. 6
n Unveiling of commemorative quarter for Frank Church wilderness, 10 a.m., Salmon junior-senior high school
Thursday, Nov. 7
n Challis Junior High girls basketball vs. Butte, 4 p.m.
n Harvest dinner, 5 p.m., Challis Community Church
Friday, Nov. 8
n Challis Junior High girls basketball at Watersprings
n Challis Junior High wrestling at Salmon
n Lost Rivers football playoff vs. Clearwater Valley, 5:30 p.m., Holt Arena, Pocatello
n Challis Arts Council soup and song, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
Saturday, Nov. 9
n Free potato giveaway, 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Challis
Monday, Nov. 11
n Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Land of the Yankee Fork State Park
n Veterans Day fish fry, 5 p.m., Legion Hall, Challis
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
n Yankee Fork fish restoration update, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Thursday, Nov. 14
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Friday, Nov. 15
n Women’s health clinic, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Challis
Sunday, Nov. 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
n Immunization clinic, Eastern Idaho Public Health, Challis, 208-879-2504
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Nov. 20
n Salmon River Electric board meeting, 1 p.m., Challis
Monday, Nov. 25
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Friday, Dec. 6
n Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Sunday, May 17
n Challis High School graduation
Thursday, May 21
n Last day of school in Challis