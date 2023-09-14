Thursday, Sept. 14
CHS volleyball at Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Friday, Sept. 15
CHS football at North Gem, 4 p.m.
Art exhibit opening, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery, Challis
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mackay free barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Tourist Park
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Career fair, Challis Community Event Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
CHS volleyball at Leadore, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Thursday, Sept. 21
CHS volleyball vs. Watersprings, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
CHS football at Mackay, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Sept. 26
CHS volleyball vs. Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Friday, Sept. 29
CHS football vs. Grace, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
CHS volleyball at Grace, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
CHS volleyball at Clark County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
CHS volleyball vs. Grace, 5:30 p.m.
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
CHS football at Butte County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
CHS volleyball at Butte County
Monday, Oct. 9
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
CHS volleyball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 12
CHS volleyball at Watersprings, 5 p.m.
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Friday, Oct. 13
CHS football vs. Richfield, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Oct. 23
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Custer County Commission, Stanley
Thursday, Nov. 2
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Nov. 13
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Nov. 27
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Thursday, Dec. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Winter Festival, Mackay
Monday, Dec. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 14
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
-- 2024 --
Monday, May 20
Challis High School graduation
