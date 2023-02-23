Tuesday, Feb. 28
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Challis schools supplemental levy information meeting, 6 p.m., middle school auditorium
Saturday, Feb. 25
Idaho backcountry ladies snowmobile ride, Stanley
Sunday, Feb. 26
Idaho backcountry ladies snowmobile ride, Stanley
Monday, Feb. 27
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Wednesday, March 1
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Custer County Courthouse
Thursday, March 2
Custer County planning commission, 6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Saturday, March 4
Gini Ditch Co. stockholders meeting, 1 p.m., 1340 Pleasant Ave., Challis
Sawtooth Ski Festival, chili feed and poker run, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Park Creek
Sunday, March 5
Sawtooth Ski Festival, soup kitchen social, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Alturas trails
Wednesday, March 8
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Thursday, March 9
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, March 13
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, March 14
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, March 15
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Wednesday, March 22
CusterTel member meeting, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Friday, March 24
North Custer Historical Society annual meeting, 5:30 p.m., Challis museum
Monday, March 27
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, March 28
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, March 29
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Wednesday, April 5
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, April 6
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, April 11
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, April 12
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Thursday, April 13
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, April 19
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, April 24
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, April 25
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, April 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Thursday, April 27
Salmon River Electric meeting, 7 p.m., Challis High School
Wednesday, May 3
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, May 4
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, May 9
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, May 10
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Thursday, May 11
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, May 17
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, May 22
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, May 23
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, May 25
CHS graduation
Wednesday, May 31
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Thursday, June 1
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, June 8
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, June 12
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, June 13
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, June 14
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Wednesday, June 21
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Thursday, June 22
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Friday, June 23
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Saturday, June 24
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Sunday, June 25
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Monday, June 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, June 27
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 5
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, July 6
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 10
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, July 11
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 12
Thursday, July 13
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, July 19
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, July 24
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, July 25
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 3
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Thursday, Aug. 10
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Aug. 14
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Monday, Aug. 28
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Sept. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Thursday, Sept. 14
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Sept. 25
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 5
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 12
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Oct. 23
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Custer County Commission, Stanley
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Nov. 2
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Nov. 13
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Nov. 27
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Dec. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 14
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
