Thursday, April 18

n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. West Jefferson, 4 p.m., Challis city park

Friday, April 19

n Challis High School rodeo at West Jefferson

n Apollo 11, 7 p.m., Mackay Main Theater

n Poetry jam, 7 p.m., Salmon Grange Hall

Saturday, April 20

n Challis High School rodeo at West Jefferson

n Easter crafts session, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Challis Library

n Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Challis city park, toddlers through 3rd-graders

n Apollo 11, 7 p.m., Mackay Main Theater

Sunday, April 21

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, April 22

n Challis elementary teacher collaboration day

n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. Salmon, 4 p.m., Challis city park

n Custer County community poverty conversation, 6-8 p.m., Challis senior center

Tuesday, April 23

n Meeting about Lemhi County vote on College of Eastern Idaho district, 6 p.m., Pahsimeroi Community Center

Wednesday, April 24

n Blood drive, 11 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Challis High School gym. Call 208-879-2255 for an appointment

Thursday, April 25

n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. Firth, 4 p.m., Challis city park

n Salmon River Electric annual meeting, 7 p.m., Challis High School

Friday, April 26

n Challis High School rodeo at Leadore

n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. Gooding, 1 p.m, Challis city park

Saturday, April 27

Challis High School rodeo at Leadore

Monday, April 29

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, April 30

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Discount spay and neuter clinic, Lone Pine Animal Hospital

Wednesday, May 1

Preschool screening, 9-11 a.m., Challis Elementary School

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis High School celebration of excellence, 6 p.m., CHS gym

Thursday, May 2

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, May 3

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis High School rodeo at Mackay

Saturday, May 4

Challis High School rodeo at Mackay

Tuesday, May 7

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

North Custer rodeo committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., rodeo grounds, Challis

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, May 8

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., Challis elementary building

Thursday, May 9

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Friday, May 10

Challis High School rodeo at Arco

Saturday, May 11

Challis High School rodeo at Arco

Monday, May 13

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, May 15

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Friday, May 17

Challis High School rodeo in Challis

Saturday, May 18

Challis High School rodeo in Challis

Sunday, May 19

Challis High School graduation

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Thursday, May 23

Final day of school in Challis

Friday, May 24

Challis High School rodeo at Salmon

Saturday, May 25

Challis High School rodeo at Salmon

Wednesday, May 29

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Saturday, June 1

Car show, Y-intersection, Challis

Spank Martiny broncs and bulls, Challis rodeo grounds

Wednesday, June 5

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, June 6

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, June 10

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, June 11

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, June 13

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Friday, June 14

Mackay rodeo

Saturday, June 15

River of no Return endurance run, Challis

Mackay rodeo

Sunday, June 16

Mackay rodeo

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, June 18

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Monday, June 24

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, July 3

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, July 8

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, July 9

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, July 11

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Tuesday, July 16

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Saturday, July 20

Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley

Round Valley horse show

Sunday, July 21

Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, July 31

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Thursday, Aug. 1

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Aug. 8

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Aug. 10

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, Aug. 12

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Sept. 5

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, Sept. 9

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Sept. 12

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Sept. 15

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Saturday, Sept. 21

Mackay BBQ, Tourist Park

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 3

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Oct. 10

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, Oct. 20

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Nov. 7

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 14

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Nov. 17

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Monday, Nov. 25

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 28

Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Dec. 6

Holiday light parade, Challis

Monday, Dec. 9

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 12

Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge

Sunday, Dec. 15

American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, Dec. 26

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

