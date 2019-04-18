Thursday, April 18
n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. West Jefferson, 4 p.m., Challis city park
Friday, April 19
n Challis High School rodeo at West Jefferson
n Apollo 11, 7 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
n Poetry jam, 7 p.m., Salmon Grange Hall
Saturday, April 20
n Challis High School rodeo at West Jefferson
n Easter crafts session, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Challis Library
n Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Challis city park, toddlers through 3rd-graders
n Apollo 11, 7 p.m., Mackay Main Theater
Sunday, April 21
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, April 22
n Challis elementary teacher collaboration day
n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. Salmon, 4 p.m., Challis city park
n Custer County community poverty conversation, 6-8 p.m., Challis senior center
Tuesday, April 23
n Meeting about Lemhi County vote on College of Eastern Idaho district, 6 p.m., Pahsimeroi Community Center
Wednesday, April 24
n Blood drive, 11 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Challis High School gym. Call 208-879-2255 for an appointment
Thursday, April 25
n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. Firth, 4 p.m., Challis city park
n Salmon River Electric annual meeting, 7 p.m., Challis High School
Friday, April 26
n Challis High School rodeo at Leadore
n Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball vs. Gooding, 1 p.m, Challis city park
Saturday, April 27
• Challis High School rodeo at Leadore
Monday, April 29
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, April 30
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Discount spay and neuter clinic, Lone Pine Animal Hospital
Wednesday, May 1
• Preschool screening, 9-11 a.m., Challis Elementary School
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis High School celebration of excellence, 6 p.m., CHS gym
Thursday, May 2
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, May 3
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis High School rodeo at Mackay
Saturday, May 4
• Challis High School rodeo at Mackay
Tuesday, May 7
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• North Custer rodeo committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., rodeo grounds, Challis
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, May 8
• Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
• Challis school board, 4:30 p.m., Challis elementary building
Thursday, May 9
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Friday, May 10
• Challis High School rodeo at Arco
Saturday, May 11
• Challis High School rodeo at Arco
Monday, May 13
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, May 15
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Friday, May 17
• Challis High School rodeo in Challis
Saturday, May 18
• Challis High School rodeo in Challis
Sunday, May 19
• Challis High School graduation
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Thursday, May 23
• Final day of school in Challis
Friday, May 24
• Challis High School rodeo at Salmon
Saturday, May 25
• Challis High School rodeo at Salmon
Wednesday, May 29
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Saturday, June 1
• Car show, Y-intersection, Challis
• Spank Martiny broncs and bulls, Challis rodeo grounds
Wednesday, June 5
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, June 6
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, June 10
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, June 11
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, June 13
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Friday, June 14
• Mackay rodeo
Saturday, June 15
• River of no Return endurance run, Challis
• Mackay rodeo
Sunday, June 16
• Mackay rodeo
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, June 18
• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Monday, June 24
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, July 3
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, July 8
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, July 9
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, July 11
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Tuesday, July 16
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Saturday, July 20
• Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley
• Round Valley horse show
Sunday, July 21
• Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, July 31
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 1
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 8
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Aug. 10
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, Aug. 12
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Sept. 5
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, Sept. 9
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Sept. 12
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Sept. 15
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Saturday, Sept. 21
• Mackay BBQ, Tourist Park
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 10
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, Oct. 20
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 14
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Nov. 17
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, Nov. 25
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 28
• Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Dec. 6
• Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
• Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge
Sunday, Dec. 15
• American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
• Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse