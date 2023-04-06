Thursday, April 6
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Saturday, April 8
Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Challis city park
Lincoln Day lunch, 11 a.m., Living Waters Ranch, Challis
RiverCats at Salmon, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, April 11
RiverCats vs. Salmon, 4 p.m.
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, April 12
Career and job fair, 2-5 p.m., Butte County High School, Arco
Open house about sale of Challis Hot Springs, 4-6 p.m., Land of the Yankee Fork State Park
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Thursday, April 13
RiverCats at Glenns Ferry, 2 p.m.
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Outfitter Rendezvous, 5 p.m., Lemhi County Fairgrounds
Custer County Planning and Zoning, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Friday, April 14
RiverCats at Glenns Ferry, 9 a.m.
CHS rodeo, 6 p.m., Challis rodeo grounds
Challis Arts Council member show opening and meeting, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
Saturday, April 15
CHS rodeo, 8 a.m., Challis rodeo grounds
RiverCats at Glenns Ferry, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
RiverCats at North Fremont, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Thursday, April 20
RiverCats at Firth, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21
CHS rodeo at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
CHS rodeo at West Jefferson, 8 a.m.
RiverCats vs. Bear Lake, 1 and 4 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, April 25
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, April 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Thursday, April 27
RiverCats vs. West Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Salmon River Electric meeting, 7 p.m., Challis High School
Friday, April 28
CHS rodeo at Leadore, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
CHS rodeo at Leadore, 8 a.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Challis Hot Springs sale ceremony, 11 a.m.
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, May 4
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 5
CHS rodeo at Arco, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
CHS rodeo at Arco, 8 a.m.
Monday, May 8
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, May 9
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, May 10
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Thursday, May 11
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Friday, May 12
CHS rodeo at Mackay, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
CHS rodeo at Mackay, 8 a.m.
Craft and gift market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. South Custer Fire Hall, Mackay
Wednesday, May 17
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Thursday, May 18
CHS rodeo at Salmon, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 19
CHS rodeo at Salmon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
CHS rodeo at Salmon, 10 a.m., dinner and awards follow
Monday, May 22
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, May 23
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, May 25
CHS graduation
Wednesday, May 31
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Thursday, June 1
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, June 8
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, June 12
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, June 13
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, June 14
Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
Friday, June 16
Mackay Rodeo, 7 p.m., rodeo grounds
Saturday, June 17
Mackay Rodeo parade, noon, Main Street
Mackay Rodeo, 1 p.m., rodeo grounds
River of No Return Endurance Run, Challis
Wednesday, June 21
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Thursday, June 22
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Friday, June 23
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Saturday, June 24
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Sunday, June 25
Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Monday, June 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, June 27
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 5
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, July 6
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 10
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, July 11
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 12
Thursday, July 13
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, July 19
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, July 24
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, July 25
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, July 26
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 3
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Thursday, Aug. 10
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Aug. 14
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Monday, Aug. 28
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Sept. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Thursday, Sept. 14
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Sept. 25
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 5
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 12
Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Oct. 23
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Custer County Commission, Stanley
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Nov. 2
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Monday, Nov. 13
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Monday, Nov. 27
Custer County Commission, Mackay
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Dec. 7
Custer County planning commission, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 11
Custer County Commission, courthouse
Challis Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., fire station
Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Challis City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 14
Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., community building
Challis Masons, 7 p.m., Masonic hall
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Mackay Masons, 7:30 p.m., Masonic lodge, 408 S. Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Custer County Commission, courthouse
