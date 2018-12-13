Thursday, Dec. 13

Challis High School senior showcase, 1-4 p.m., presentations at 1:30, CHS gym

• Forest wilderness open house, 5-7 p.m., Forest Service office, Challis

Mountain Valley Baptist Church Kidz Klub Christmas play, 6:30 p.m. 

Friday, Dec. 14

Challis wrestling at Malad

Challis boys and girls basketball at North Fremont, 4 p.m.

Prospect, 7:30 p.m. Mackay Main Theater

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Saturday, Dec. 15

Challis wrestling at Malad

Story time and STEM session, 1-2 p.m. Challis Public Library

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Prospect, 5 p.m., Mackay Main Theater

Monday, Dec. 17

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Sage grouse plan open house, 5-7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

Custer County Fair Board, 6:30 p.m., Mackay

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Challis boys basketball at West Jefferson, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Christmas bird count, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis girls basketball at West Jefferson, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Stanley City Council, 1 p.m., Stanley Community Room

Salmon River Electric Co-op board meeting, 1 p.m., Salmon River Electric board room, Challis

Challis girls basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis boys basketball at Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Saturday, Dec. 22

Story time and STEM session, 1-2 p.m. Challis Public Library

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Custer County Courthouse

Thursday, Dec. 27

Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Saturday, Dec. 29

Christmas bird count, 8 a.m., Ellis post office

Story time and STEM session, 1-2 p.m. Challis Public Library

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Thursday, Jan. 3

Challis girls basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Jan. 4

Challis boys basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament

Saturday, Jan. 5

Challis wrestling, Buhl tournament

Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis girls basketball at Oakley, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Challis wrestling, at Salmon with Ririe, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 10

Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament

Saturday, Jan. 12

• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis wrestling, at Snake River

Thursday, Jan. 17

Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

Saturday, Jan. 19

• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, Salmon Elks Lodge

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis elementary teacher collaboration day

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

• Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

 • Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.

Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

Saturday, Jan. 26

 Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon 

• Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

 • Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Challis wrestling, home tournament

Saturday, Feb. 2

Challis wrestling, home tournament

• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center

Saturday, Feb. 9

• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, Feb. 16

• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Thursday, Feb. 28

Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Saturday, March 2

• Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon 

Tuesday, March 12

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Saturday, March 16

Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center

Tuesday, March 19

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Thursday, March 21

Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.

Monday, April 8

Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon

Tuesday, April 9

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, April 16

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Monday, April 22

Challis elementary teachers collaboration day

Tuesday, May 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, May 15

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Sunday, May 19

Challis High School graduation

Thursday, May 23

Final day of school in Challis

Tuesday, June 11

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, June 18

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Tuesday, July 9

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, July 16

Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

