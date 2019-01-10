Thursday, Jan. 10

n Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament, Wendell

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Ice skating party, 5 p.m., Challis rink

n Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Christmas tree bonfire, 5:30 p.m., Land of the Yankee Fork State Park

Saturday, Jan. 12

n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament, Wendell

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Custer County Commission zoning hearing, 5 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Jan. 15

n Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Jan. 16

n Challis wrestling, at Snake River

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

Thursday, Jan. 17

n Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, 7 p.m., Salmon Elks Lodge,

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, Jan. 21

n Challis elementary teacher collaboration day

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Tuesday, Jan. 22

n Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.

n Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

n Young artists’ show opening, 4-6 p.m., MadDog Gallery

n Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

n Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School, Rupert

Saturday, Jan. 26

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon

n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School

n Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.

n Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch

Wednesday, Jan. 30

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

n Challis wrestling, home tournament

Saturday, Feb. 2

n Challis wrestling, home tournament

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

n Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont

Wednesday, Feb. 6

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 7

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Feb. 8

n Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

n Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center

Saturday, Feb. 9

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Monday, Feb. 11

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Feb. 12

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Friday, Feb. 15

n Stanley winterfest

Saturday, Feb. 16

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

n Stanley winterfest

Sunday, Feb. 17

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Feb. 19

n Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Feb. 20

n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch

n Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Wednesday, Feb. 27

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Feb. 28

n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Saturday, March 2

n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon

Wednesday, March 6

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, March 7

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, March 11

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, March 12

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Friday, March 15

n North Custer Historical Society meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

n Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center

Sunday, March 17

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, March 19

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, March 21

n Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, April 3

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, April 4

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, April 8

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon

Tuesday, April 9

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, April 16

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, April 21

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, April 22

n Challis elementary teachers collaboration day

Wednesday, April 24

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, May 1

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, May 2

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, May 8

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Monday, May 13

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, May 15

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, May 19

n Challis High School graduation

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Thursday, May 23

n Final day of school in Challis

Wednesday, May 29

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Saturday, June 1

n Car show, Y-intersection, Challis

n Spank Martiny broncs and bulls, Challis rodeo grounds

Wednesday, June 5

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, June 6

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, June 10

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, June 11

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Friday, June 14

n Mackay rodeo

Saturday, June 15

n River of No Return endurance run, Challis

n Mackay rodeo

Sunday, June 16

n Mackay rodeo

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, June 18

n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library

Monday, June 24

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, July 3

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, July 8

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, July 9

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, July 16

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Saturday, July 20

n Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley

n Round Valley horse show

Sunday, July 21

n Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, July 31

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Thursday, Aug. 1

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 7

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Sunday, Aug. 10

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Monday, Aug. 12

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Aug. 13

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 20

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Wednesday, Aug. 28

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Wednesday, Sept. 4

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Sept. 5

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Monday, Sept. 9

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Sept. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sunday, Sept. 15

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 17

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Saturday, Sept. 21

n Mackay BBQ, Tourist Park

Wednesday, Sept. 25

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 2

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 3

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Oct. 8

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 15

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Sunday, Oct. 20

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 30

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley

Wednesday, Nov. 6

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Thursday, Nov. 7

n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Nov. 12

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sunday, Nov. 17

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 19

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Monday, Nov. 25

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 28

n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center

Wednesday, Dec. 4

n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse

Friday, Dec. 6

n Holiday light parade, Challis

Monday, Dec. 9

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Dec. 10

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Sunday, Dec. 15

n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall

Tuesday, Dec. 17

n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library

Thursday, Dec. 26

n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse

