Thursday, Jan. 10
n Challis girls basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament, Wendell
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Ice skating party, 5 p.m., Challis rink
n Challis boys basketball vs. Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Christmas tree bonfire, 5:30 p.m., Land of the Yankee Fork State Park
Saturday, Jan. 12
n Challis wrestling, Magic Valley tournament, Wendell
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Challis girls basketball vs. North Fremont, 1 p.m.
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Custer County Commission zoning hearing, 5 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Jan. 15
n Challis boys basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Jan. 16
n Challis wrestling, at Snake River
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
Thursday, Jan. 17
n Challis JV girls basketball at Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis boys basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
n Challis wrestling, Tiger/Griz meet, Idaho Falls
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Challis girls basketball vs. Grace, senior night, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Salmon Arts Council, Celtic Dragons, 7 p.m., Salmon Elks Lodge,
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 20
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, Jan. 21
n Challis elementary teacher collaboration day
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 22
n Challis girls basketball at Mackay, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis wrestling, vs. Salmon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis wrestling, at West Jefferson with North Fremont, 6 p.m.
n Challis Elementary School parent information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
n Young artists’ show opening, 4-6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
n Challis girls basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis boys basketball vs. Oakley, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
n Challis boys basketball vs. North Fremont, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School, Rupert
Saturday, Jan. 26
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m.,Craters of the Moon
n Challis wrestling, Red Halverson tournament, Minico High School
n Challis JV girls basketball vs. Taylor’s Crossing, 5:30 p.m.
n Challis boys basketball at Butte County, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 28
n Bingo, Challis senior center, after lunch
Wednesday, Jan. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis boys basketball at Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
n Challis wrestling, home tournament
Saturday, Feb. 2
n Challis wrestling, home tournament
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Bingo, Challis senior center, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
n Challis wrestling, at Firth with West Jefferson and North Fremont
Wednesday, Feb. 6
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis boys basketball at Salmon, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Feb. 7
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Feb. 8
n Challis boys basketball vs. Grace, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
n Salmon Arts Council “The Sweet Remains” concert, Salmon City Center
Saturday, Feb. 9
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Monday, Feb. 11
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Feb. 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, Feb. 15
n Stanley winterfest
Saturday, Feb. 16
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
n Stanley winterfest
Sunday, Feb. 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Feb. 19
n Salmon Arts Council Living Voices program, Salmon City Center
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Feb. 20
n Cards, Challis senior center, after lunch
n Challis Elementary School parent science information night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Wednesday, Feb. 27
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Feb. 28
n Idaho Food Bank distribution, 11 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Saturday, March 2
n Snowshoe walk, 1-4 p.m., Craters of the Moon
Wednesday, March 6
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, March 7
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, March 11
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, March 12
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, March 15
n North Custer Historical Society meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
n Salmon Arts Council, jazz and wine, Salmon City Center
Sunday, March 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, March 19
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, March 21
n Challis schools parent-teacher conferences, 2-9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, April 3
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, April 4
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, April 8
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Missoula Children’s Theater in Salmon
Tuesday, April 9
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, April 16
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, April 21
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, April 22
n Challis elementary teachers collaboration day
Wednesday, April 24
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, May 1
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, May 2
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, May 8
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Monday, May 13
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, May 15
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, May 19
n Challis High School graduation
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Thursday, May 23
n Final day of school in Challis
Wednesday, May 29
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Saturday, June 1
n Car show, Y-intersection, Challis
n Spank Martiny broncs and bulls, Challis rodeo grounds
Wednesday, June 5
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, June 6
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, June 10
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, June 11
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Friday, June 14
n Mackay rodeo
Saturday, June 15
n River of No Return endurance run, Challis
n Mackay rodeo
Sunday, June 16
n Mackay rodeo
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, June 18
n Lemhi County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., Salmon Library
Monday, June 24
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, July 3
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, July 8
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, July 9
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, July 16
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Saturday, July 20
n Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley
n Round Valley horse show
Sunday, July 21
n Mountain Mamas art fair, Stanley
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, July 31
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Thursday, Aug. 1
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Aug. 7
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Sunday, Aug. 10
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Monday, Aug. 12
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Aug. 13
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Aug. 20
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Wednesday, Aug. 28
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 4
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Sept. 5
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Monday, Sept. 9
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Sept. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Sunday, Sept. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Saturday, Sept. 21
n Mackay BBQ, Tourist Park
Wednesday, Sept. 25
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Wednesday, Oct. 2
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Oct. 3
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Oct. 8
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 15
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Sunday, Oct. 20
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 30
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Stanley
Wednesday, Nov. 6
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Thursday, Nov. 7
n Custer County Planning and Zoning board, 7 p.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Sunday, Nov. 17
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Nov. 19
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Monday, Nov. 25
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., Mackay City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 28
n Community Thanksgiving dinner, Challis senior center
Wednesday, Dec. 4
n Natural Resource Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., courthouse
Friday, Dec. 6
n Holiday light parade, Challis
Monday, Dec. 9
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse
Tuesday, Dec. 10
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Sunday, Dec. 15
n American Legion breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Challis Legion Hall
Tuesday, Dec. 17
n Lemhi County Democrats, noon, Salmon Library
Thursday, Dec. 26
n Custer County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse