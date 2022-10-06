Thursday, Oct. 6
n CHS and CMS cross country in Pocatello
n Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
n CHS volleyball at Salmon, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
n Challis Arts Council, exhibit opening, 6 p.m., MadDog Gallery
n CHS-MHS football vs. Butte County, senior night, 7 p.m., Challis
Saturday, Oct. 8
n CHS volleyball tourney in Arco
Monday, Oct. 10
n Custer County Commission, Courthouse
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Tuesday, Oct. 11
n CHS volleyball at Butte County, 5:30 p.m.
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 12
n Challis school board, 5 p.m., Challis Elementary School
n CHS cross country in Firth
Thursday, Oct. 13
n CHS volleyball senior night, vs. Grace, 5:30 p.m.
n Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., Community Building
Friday, Oct. 14
n CHS-MHS football at Grace, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
n Salmon River Clinic, 50th anniversary celebration, 1-5 p.m., Velvet Falls Dance Hall, Stanley
n CMS at Idaho youth cross country championship in Rexburg
Wednesday, Oct. 19
n Public hearing on U.S. Calcium permits, 6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Monday, Oct. 31
n Job fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Thursday, Nov. 3
n Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission
Saturday, Nov. 5
n Challis community wood lot distribution, 10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, Nov. 8
n General election, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14
Thursday, Nov. 17
n Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., Community Building
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Monday, Nov. 28
Thursday, Dec. 1
Saturday, Dec. 3
n Challis community wood lot distribution, 10 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Dec. 8
Monday, Dec. 12
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Wednesday, Dec. 28
