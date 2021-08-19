Thursday, Aug. 19

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Friday, Aug. 20

n Sawtooth lecture series, pikas, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum

n Richard Blair band, Redfish Lake Lodge, Stanley

n Ride the Bayhorse, meet and greet, 6 p.m., S&W Junction

n Custer County Commission, planning and zoning hearing, 6 p.m., courthouse

Saturday, Aug. 21

n Ride the Bayhorse, breakfast 7-9 a.m., ATV ride 10 a.m., dinner 6-9 p.m., Land of the Yankee Fork State Park

n Mackay car show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tank Park, Mackay

Monday, Aug. 23

n Salmon River Clinic budget hearing, 5 p.m., clinic, Stanley

n Custer County Commission, planning and zoning hearing, 6 p.m., courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 25

n Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District budget hearing, 5:30 p.m., fire hall, Stanley

n North Custer Hospital District, budget hearing, 6 p.m., 605 Clinic Road, Challis

n Open house on city of Challis possible bond measure, 6-8 p.m., City Hall

n Custer County Commission appeal hearing on airstrip, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center

Thursday, Aug. 26

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

Friday, Aug. 27

n Youth golf clinic and tournament, 3 p.m., Challis Golf Course

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

n Sawtooth lecture series, fish migration, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum

Saturday, Aug. 28

n Dan Strand Viking Memorial golf tournament, 10:30 a.m., Challis Golf Course

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

n Salmon Stampede rodeo

Sunday, Aug. 29

n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport

Tuesday, Aug. 31

n Stanley library district budget hearing, 5:15 p.m., Stanley library

Wednesday, Sept. 1

n Challis city budget hearing, 5 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Sept. 2

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

n Custer County budget hearing, 6 p.m., courthouse

Tuesday, Sept. 7

n Stanley City Council budget hearing and meeting, 5 p.m., Community Building

Thursday, Sept. 9

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Saturday, Sept. 11

n CHS class of 1970 reunion, 4 p.m., Y-Inn

Monday, Sept. 13

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Sept. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Thursday, Sept. 23

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Thursday, Sept. 30

n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco

Monday, Oct. 11

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Oct. 14

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

n Election Day

Monday, Nov. 8

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Nov. 11

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall

Thursday, Dec. 16

n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.

— 2022--

Saturday, July 16

n Atomic Days, Arco

n Hang gliders in Mackay

