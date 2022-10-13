Thursday, Oct. 13
n CHS volleyball senior night, vs. Grace, 5:30 p.m.
n Stanley City Council, 6 p.m., Community Building
Friday, Oct. 14
n CHS-MHS football at Grace, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
n Salmon River Clinic, 50th anniversary celebration, 1-5 p.m., Velvet Falls Dance Hall, Stanley
n CMS at Idaho youth cross country championship in Rexburg
Wednesday, Oct. 19
n Public hearing on U.S. Calcium permits, 6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
n CMS girls’ basketball at Ririe
n CMS wrestling at Firth
Tuesday, Oct. 25
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 26
n Free health screenings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Eastern Idaho Public Health
n Custer County Commission, Courthouse
Monday, Oct. 31
n Job fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Tuesday, Nov. 1
n CMS girls’ basketball at Salmon
Wednesday, Nov. 2
n CMS wrestling at Teton Valley
Thursday, Nov. 3
n Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Challis Community Event Center
Friday, Nov. 4
n CMS girls’ basketball at Leadore
Saturday, Nov. 5
n Challis community wood lot distribution, 10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, Nov. 8
n General election, polls open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
n Challis City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
n CMS girls basketball vs. Butte County
Wednesday, Nov. 9
n CMS wrestling at South Fremont
n Challis school board, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
n CHS girls basketball at Salmon jamboree
Friday, Nov. 11
n CMS girls basketball vs. Salmon
Saturday, Nov. 12
n CMS girls basketball vs. Leadore
Monday, Nov. 14
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m., MHS library
Thursday, Nov. 17
n Stanley City Council, 5 p.m., Community Building
n Revival Gold open house, 6-8 p.m., Salmon Business and Innovation Center
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Monday, Nov. 28
Thursday, Dec. 1
n Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission
Saturday, Dec. 3
Thursday, Dec. 8
Monday, Dec. 12
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Wednesday, Dec. 28
