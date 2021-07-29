Thursday, July 29
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
n Aftermath of wildfires program, 7 p.m. Redfish Visitor Center
Friday, July 30
n Sawtooth lecture series, meteors, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Saturday, July 31
n Elk Bend biker bash, Dusty Mule Bar and Grill
n Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Challis senior center
n Idaho wildfires program, 7 p.m., Redfish Visitor Center
Monday, Aug. 2
n Youth soccer clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Challis High School football field
n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay
Tuesday, Aug. 3
n Youth soccer clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Challis High School football field
n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay
Wednesday, Aug. 4
n Youth soccer clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Challis High School football field
n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay
Thursday, Aug. 5
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay
n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Friday, Aug. 6
n Sawtooth lecture series, climate change, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
n Travis Leonard concert, 7-9 p.m. L7 Bar, Mackay
n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay
n Richard Blair concert, S&W Junction, Challis
n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Saturday, Aug. 7
n Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Challis senior center
n Travis Leonard concert, 7-9 p.m. L7 Bar, Mackay
n Custer County Fair, Fairgrounds, Mackay
n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Sunday, Aug. 8
n Sawtooth Valley Gathering, Stanley
Monday, Aug. 9
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
n Stanley City Council, public hearing on mayor and council salaries, 9 a.m., Stanley Community Building
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Aug. 12
n Braun Brothers Reunion, Challis
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m., City Hall
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Friday, Aug. 13
n Braun Brothers Reunion, Challis
n Sawtooth lecture series, hummingbirds, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Saturday, Aug. 14
n Braun Brothers Reunion, Challis
Sunday, Aug. 15
n Challis Legion pancake breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Legion Hall
Thursday, Aug. 19
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Friday, Aug. 20
n Richard Blair band, Redfish Lake Lodge, Stanley
n Ride the Bayhorse, ATV ride, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park
n Sawtooth lecture series, pikas, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Saturday, Aug. 21
n Car show, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Tank Park, Mackay
n Ride the Bayhorse, ATV ride, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park
Wednesday, Aug. 25
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
Thursday, Aug. 26
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
Friday, Aug. 27
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
n Sawtooth lecture series, fish migration, 5 p.m., Stanley Museum
Saturday, Aug. 28
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
n Salmon Stampede rodeo
Sunday, Aug. 29
n Wings Over Mackay, Mackay Airport
Thursday, Sept. 2
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Thursday, Sept. 9
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Monday, Sept. 13
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Sept. 16
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Thursday, Sept. 23
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Thursday, Sept. 30
n Upwinders Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, 5-7 p.m., 310 S. Idaho St., Arco
Monday, Oct. 11
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Oct. 14
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
n Election Day
Monday, Nov. 8
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Nov. 11
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
n Mackay school board, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
n Mackay City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Thursday, Dec. 16
n Challis City Council, 1 p.m.
— 2022--
Saturday, July 16
n Atomic Days, Arco
n Hang gliders in Mackay