Students at Challis and Mackay high schools can apply for the Vern Warner-Arnold Munson Memorial Scholarship.
The $500 scholarship is administered by the Custer County Fair Board. Applicants must be a Custer County 4-H member , must complete a 4-H project this year and must exhibit a 4-H project at this summer’s county fair. High school juniors and seniors are eligible to apply. The scholarships may be used at any college or vocational school. A student may only win the scholarship once.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, April 27. Completed applications should be mailed to the Custer County University of Idaho Extension Office, P.O. Box 160, Challis, ID 83226.
Applications are available from counselors at Mackay and Challis high schools, at the UI Extension Office in Challis at 1340 Pleasant Ave. or on the fair board’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/departments/executive/fair-board/.