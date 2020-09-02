Sales at the Custer County Fair market animal sale set a new record, according to Sarah Baker, extension educator with the University of Idaho.
Youths sold 59 animals at the Aug. 1 sale, for a total of $227,140. That topped last year's total of $170,267 generated from the sale of 73 animals.
The average price for the 20 market steers sold this year was $5.01 a pound, up from last year's average of $4.89 per pound. The average price for the 31 market hogs was $10.25 per pound, up from $4.60 per pound in 2019. Lamb prices were also up to an average of $11.94 a pound for the eight animals sold this year, compared to $8.38 per pound a year ago, Baker said.
"It is just amazing the amount of support that our local community members provide to these kids," she said.
In addition, almost $40,000 was added to the sales total through the "add-on" option given to buyers.
"I think everyone was nervous about the sale due to COVID-19 concerns," Baker said. "Will buyers show up? And if they do, how much will they spend? In the end, COVID-19 "couldn't suppress the enthusiasm and support," at the sale, Baker said.