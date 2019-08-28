Jazmine Rivera, a 2019 graduate of Challis High School, received the Vern Warner-Arnold Munson Scholarship from the Custer County Fair Board during the recent county fair.
The $500 scholarship is awarded to a county 4-H member who was required to complete a 4-H project in the year he or she applied for the scholarship. Applicants are judged on scholastic achievement, experience in 4-H projects and activities, leadership, personal, community and civic responsibilities and financial need.
Warner and Munson were both fair board members and active in county 4-H efforts. To date, 34 Custer County youths have received a scholarship in the two men's names.
Also during the fair, two youths were awarded the Tina McAffee Wojciechowski scholarships.
Wesley Winters of Mackay received a $750 scholarship and Jessi Farr of Challis received a $500 scholarship.
The scholarship, established by the fair market animal sale committee, recognizes Wojciechowski's dedication to the committee and the fair. It's open to high school seniors and college freshmen who were or are in a Custer County 4-H or FFA program.
Applicants are judged on experience in market livestock projects, leadership, personal, community and civic activities, an essay and scholastic achievement.